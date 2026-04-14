Trade Ebara Corporation - 6361 CFD

What is Ebara Corporation (6361)?

Ebara Corporation is a Japanese company specializing in the manufacture of industrial machinery and equipment. Its product range includes pumps, compressors, turbines, and environmental engineering systems. Ebara serves various industries such as water treatment, energy, chemical processing, and infrastructure. The company focuses on technological development and environmental sustainability in its product offerings. It operates manufacturing plants and sales offices both in Japan and internationally. Ebara Corporation's headquarters are located in Tokyo, Japan, and it contributes to industrial and environmental engineering sectors through its specialized equipment.

Ebara Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trades as Ebara Corporation is priced at ¥5204.2. The price has ranged from ¥5155.8 to ¥5270.8 during the session, reflecting a daily change of +1.7099%.

FAQ: Ebara Corporation (6361)

What is the current price of 6361 stock?

The closing price was ¥5204.2.

Does 6361 pay dividends?

Ebara Corporation pays dividends to shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6361 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ebara Corporation operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without a direct office presence.

What is 6361 best known for?

Ebara Corporation is most famous for manufacturing pumps and environmental engineering equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 6361?

Commonly shown alongside 6361: Viscofan, Helvetia Baloise Holding Limited, Cleanaway Waste Management Limited