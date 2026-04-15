Trade Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CWYau CFD

What is Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (CWYau)?

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited is a waste management company providing integrated services across collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal. Operating primarily in Australia and New Zealand, the company serves municipal, commercial, industrial, and hazardous waste sectors. Cleanaway manages a network of facilities including landfills, recycling centers, and transfer stations. Its service offerings encompass general waste collection, resource recovery, and environmental consulting. The company emphasizes compliance with environmental regulations and promotes sustainable waste management practices. Cleanaway invests in technology and infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. It plays a role in supporting circular economy initiatives by facilitating material reuse and recycling.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading levels, with Cleanaway Waste Management Limited priced at A$2.2623. The intraday range spans from A$2.2277 up to A$2.2677, with a daily change of -0.4429%.

FAQ: Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (CWYau)

What is the current price of CWYau stock?

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited is currently priced at A$2.2623.

Does CWYau pay dividends?

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CWYau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is CWYau best known for?

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited is most famous for its integrated waste management services in Australia.

What assets are typically shown together with CWYau?

Commonly shown alongside CWYau: Sturm Ruger & Co Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 UCITS ETF, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT