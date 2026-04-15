Trade Sturm Ruger & Co Inc - RGR CFD

What is Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR)?

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc is a manufacturer of firearms and related products. The company designs, produces, and markets a variety of firearms including pistols, rifles, and revolvers for civilian, law enforcement, and military markets. It operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and emphasizes quality, reliability, and innovation in its product lines. The company’s offerings include firearms for self-defense, hunting, and sport shooting. It also provides accessories and parts to support its products. The company is a notable participant in the firearms industry, serving diverse customer segments with a range of firearm solutions.

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity, with Berkshire Hathaway Inc - A now at $42.37. The intraday range has been between $40.96 and $42.19, reflecting a daily change percentage of -0.0237%.

FAQ: Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR)

What is the current price of RGR stock?

The last traded price is $42.37.

Does RGR pay dividends?

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RGR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sturm Ruger & Co Inc operates in the UAE through partners and lacks an official office or subsidiary.

What is RGR best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing firearms and related products.

What assets are typically shown together with RGR?

Commonly shown alongside RGR: Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR, Metro Bank, Power Solutions International Inc