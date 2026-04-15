Trade Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR - PAM CFD

What is Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR (PAM)?

Pampa Energia S.A. is an integrated energy company based in Argentina, engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as the exploration, production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company operates through various subsidiaries that cover different segments of the energy sector, including power generation plants, oil fields, and gas pipelines. Pampa Energia plays a significant role in Argentina's energy infrastructure, contributing to the supply of electricity and hydrocarbons across the country. The company focuses on maintaining a diversified energy portfolio, encompassing renewable energy sources alongside conventional fossil fuels. Its activities include managing hydroelectric, thermal, and wind power plants, reflecting a strategic approach to energy production. Pampa Energia's operations are subject to regulatory frameworks governing the energy industry in Argentina, influencing its business environment and development. The company is recognized for its integrated model, combining upstream and downstream energy activities to optimize resource management and operational efficiency.

Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, as Xpeng Inc trades at $82.78. Intraday, the price range spans from $81.13 to $82.91, reflecting a daily variation of -2.0053%.

FAQ: Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR (PAM)

What is the current price of PAM stock?

Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR's latest price is $82.78.

Does PAM pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PAM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is PAM best known for?

The company is most famous for its energy production and electricity generation operations.

What assets are typically shown together with PAM?

Commonly shown alongside PAM: Tradeweb Markets Inc, Trip.com Group Limited, Riverstone Energy