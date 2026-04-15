HomeMarketsSharesPampa Energia S.A. - ADR

Trade Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR - PAM CFD

82.78-0.6%
The chart shows the PAM stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 82.78, a high of 82.69, and a low of 81.61.
Sell

82.22

Buy

82.78

0.56
Low: 81.61High: 82.69
Sellers:
50%
Buyers:
50%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.56
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close82.81
Open82.33
1-Year Change0.88%
Day's Range81.61 - 82.69

Trade Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR - PAM CFD

What is Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR (PAM)?

Pampa Energia S.A. is an integrated energy company based in Argentina, engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as the exploration, production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company operates through various subsidiaries that cover different segments of the energy sector, including power generation plants, oil fields, and gas pipelines. Pampa Energia plays a significant role in Argentina's energy infrastructure, contributing to the supply of electricity and hydrocarbons across the country. The company focuses on maintaining a diversified energy portfolio, encompassing renewable energy sources alongside conventional fossil fuels. Its activities include managing hydroelectric, thermal, and wind power plants, reflecting a strategic approach to energy production. Pampa Energia's operations are subject to regulatory frameworks governing the energy industry in Argentina, influencing its business environment and development. The company is recognized for its integrated model, combining upstream and downstream energy activities to optimize resource management and operational efficiency.

Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market movements, as Xpeng Inc trades at $82.78. Intraday, the price range spans from $81.13 to $82.91, reflecting a daily variation of -2.0053%.

FAQ: Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR (PAM)

What is the current price of PAM stock?

Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR's latest price is $82.78.

Does PAM pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PAM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Pampa Energia S.A. - ADR does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates via partners and distributors.

What is PAM best known for?

The company is most famous for its energy production and electricity generation operations.

What assets are typically shown together with PAM?

Commonly shown alongside PAM: Tradeweb Markets Inc, Trip.com Group Limited, Riverstone Energy

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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
16:02 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Pampa Energia internal audit director Iris Valla files initial beneficial ownership statement
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:25 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Pampa VP Damian Miguel Mindlin sells 57,500 shares for $199,640
Public TechnologiesEurope
21:15 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Pampa Energia director Horacio Turri files initial beneficial ownership statement
ACCESS NewswireEurope
11:00 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:22 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Pampa Energia FY25 operating income rises 14% to US$ 503 million; revenue climbs to US$ 2 billion
Public TechnologiesEurope
22:01 (UTC), 8 April 2026
Pampa Energia files Form 3 for M&A Executive Director Martin Miliavsky
Public TechnologiesEurope
19:52 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Pampa Energia shareholders approve AR$ 19.9 billion capital reduction, cancel 19,920,279 shares
Public TechnologiesEurope
19:51 (UTC), 7 April 2026
Pampa Energia appoints Nicolas Aguzin independent director, replacing Silvana Wasersztrom
Public TechnologiesEurope
17:52 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Pampa Energy VP Damian Miguel Mindlin sells 500,000 shares for $1.8 million
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:46 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Pampa Energia VP Ricardo Alejandro Torres files initial beneficial ownership statement

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