HomeMarketsSharesTradeweb Markets Inc

Trade Tradeweb Markets Inc - TW CFD

121.78-1.77%
The chart shows the TW stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 121.78, a high of 123.83, and a low of 121.39.
Sell

121.31

Buy

121.78

0.47
Low: 121.39High: 123.83
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.47
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close123.99
Open123.02
1-Year Change-3.91%
Day's Range121.39 - 123.83

Trade Tradeweb Markets Inc - TW CFD

What is Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)?

Tradeweb Markets Inc operates a leading electronic marketplace that facilitates trading in fixed income, derivatives, and exchange-traded funds. The company provides institutional, wholesale, and retail investors with access to a range of financial products through its electronic trading platforms. Tradeweb's technology enables price discovery, trade execution, and post-trade processing across multiple asset classes, including government bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and interest rate derivatives. The firm focuses on enhancing market transparency, efficiency, and liquidity by leveraging advanced technology and data analytics. Tradeweb serves a global client base, including asset managers, banks, hedge funds, and central banks. Its platforms support both request-for-quote and all-to-all trading protocols, catering to diverse trading needs. The company plays a significant role in the evolution of electronic trading within fixed income markets, contributing to the modernization of market infrastructure.

Tradeweb Markets Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market fluctuations, with Tradeweb Markets Inc trading at $121.78. The price movement today ranges from $121.03 up to $123.88, showing a daily change of -2.1376%.

FAQ: Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW)

What is the current price of TW stock?

The current price stands at $121.78.

Does TW pay dividends?

Tradeweb Markets Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TW have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a registered presence in the UAE, specifically in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is TW best known for?

The company is most famous for its electronic trading platforms for fixed income, derivatives, and ETFs.

What assets are typically shown together with TW?

Commonly shown alongside TW: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Bank of NY, SPDR S&P 400 U.S. Mid Cap UCITS ETF

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