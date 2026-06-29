Trade Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - INO

What is Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines. The company utilizes synthetic DNA delivery technology to develop treatments for infectious diseases, cancers, and other medical conditions. Inovio's platform involves the design of DNA plasmids that encode antigens to stimulate an immune response. It conducts research and clinical development programs targeting a range of diseases, aiming to provide novel therapeutic options. The company collaborates with academic institutions, government agencies, and industry partners to advance its pipeline. Inovio Pharmaceuticals operates within the biopharmaceutical sector, which is characterized by innovation, regulatory oversight, and clinical research. Its activities contribute to the development of next-generation immunotherapies and vaccine technologies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with Inovio Pharmaceuticals at a live price of $1.1379. The price has ranged between $1.0621 and $1.0971, recording a daily change percentage of -0.9241%.

FAQ: Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

What is the current price of INO stock?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is priced at $1.1379.

Does INO pay dividends?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals does not pay dividends.

Does INO have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is INO best known for?

The company is most famous for its DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines.

What assets are typically shown together with INO?

Commonly shown alongside INO: Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Banco Santander, Alliance Laundry Holdings Inc.