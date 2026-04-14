Trade Mitsui & Co., Ltd. - 8031 CFD

What is Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031)?

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a major Japanese integrated trading and investment company operating worldwide. It engages in a wide array of business activities including energy, machinery, chemicals, food, and logistics. Mitsui facilitates global trade and investment by connecting suppliers and customers across various industries. The company also invests in infrastructure projects and resource development, contributing to economic growth in multiple regions. Mitsui emphasizes sustainable development and innovation in its operations, leveraging its extensive network and expertise to support diverse business ventures.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the intraday trading for Mitsui & Co., Ltd., currently at ¥6130.73. The price fluctuated within the range of ¥6094.88 to ¥6257.13, showing a daily change of -2.3333%.

FAQ: Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031)

What is the current price of 8031 stock?

The latest trading price is ¥6130.73.

Does 8031 pay dividends?

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8031 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. maintains an official office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 8031 best known for?

The company is most famous for its global trading and investment operations.

What assets are typically shown together with 8031?

Commonly shown alongside 8031: Hawkins Inc, Cross Country, Vaneck Space Innovators UCITS ETF