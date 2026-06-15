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Most volatile shares

Discover today’s most volatile shares – and create a demo account to practise trading CFDs on high volatility shares with zero risk to your capital.

Shares: most volatile

Shares with high volatility can present opportunities, as well as risks. Learn more on potentially high volatile shares and decide whether they fit your trading strategy.
Overview PageMost tradedMost volatileTop risersTop fallers
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
ERAauERA FPO ''A''
AIFUAIX Inc
0813Shimao Property Holdings Limited
XSD2Xtrackers ShortDAX x2 Daily Swap UCITS ETF
CLROClearOne
SNBRSleep Number Corp
BRUauBuru Energy
INTRUMIntrum AB
1918Sunac China Holdings Limited
SOSSOS Limited
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Guidance on most volatile shares

What makes a stock volatile ?

A stock can become volatile due to a range of factors that influence its price movements. These can include:

  • Changes in a company’s financial health
  • Shifts in market sentiment
  • Significant news events like mergers
  • Fluctuations in economic indicators
  • Broader market or sector movements

Stock volatility can also spike due to trading activity itself, such as high trading volumes or speculative trading. Essentially, any news or event that could potentially change traders’ perceptions of the stock’s future value could cause volatility.

Is a volatile stock bad ?

If you’re looking to trade volatile stocks, remember, a volatile stock is not inherently bad, but it does present a different risk profile.

Volatility means that a stock’s price can fluctuate dramatically in a short period of time in either direction. Although this can lead to higher potential returns, it also comes with increased risk and the potential for higher losses.

Ultimately, whether a volatile stock is good or bad depends on a trader’s risk tolerance, strategy, and financial goals.