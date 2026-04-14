Trade Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. - 6098 CFD

What is Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (6098)?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japanese human resources and information services company. It provides a range of services including job placement, staffing, recruitment advertising, and human resource technology solutions. The company operates through various platforms that connect job seekers and employers across multiple industries. Recruit Holdings also offers marketing and lifestyle-related services, leveraging data and technology to enhance user experiences. It has a global footprint with operations in numerous countries, supporting workforce development and employment solutions worldwide.

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market trends with Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. at ¥7036.9. This stock has seen intraday prices from ¥6978.2 up to ¥7129.1, resulting in a daily change of +0.1297%.

FAQ: Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (6098)

What is the current price of 6098 stock?

The latest trading price is ¥7036.9.

Does 6098 pay dividends?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6098 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. has a regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6098 best known for?

The company is most famous for its human resources and recruitment services.

What assets are typically shown together with 6098?

Commonly shown alongside 6098: State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, Johnson Outdoors Inc, Dr. Martens plc