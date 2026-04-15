Trade SOS Limited - SOS CFD

What is SOS Limited (SOS)?

SOS Limited is a technology company specializing in the development and provision of mobile applications and digital services. It operates primarily in the mobile internet sector, offering products that include social networking, entertainment, and lifestyle applications. The company focuses on creating user-centric platforms that facilitate communication, content sharing, and interactive experiences. SOS Limited targets a global audience, adapting its offerings to meet diverse market needs and preferences. Its business model typically involves monetization through advertising, in-app purchases, and subscription services. The company invests in research and development to enhance its product portfolio and maintain competitiveness in the fast-evolving digital landscape. SOS Limited's operations encompass software development, marketing, and strategic partnerships aimed at expanding its user base and technological capabilities. It contributes to the mobile internet ecosystem by delivering innovative applications that engage users worldwide.

SOS Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading, with SOS Limited currently at $1.2434. The day’s price has shifted between $1.0166 and $1.1666, showing a daily change percentage of +12.9148%.

FAQ: SOS Limited (SOS)

What is the current price of SOS stock?

The stock is currently priced at $1.2434.

Does SOS pay dividends?

The company pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SOS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SOS Limited has an official registered presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is SOS best known for?

It is most famous for its emergency response and medical alert systems.

What assets are typically shown together with SOS?

Commonly shown alongside SOS: Saint-Gobain, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., Xtrackers MSCI Thailand UCITS ETF