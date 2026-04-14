Trade Daikin Industries,Ltd. - 6367 CFD

What is Daikin Industries,Ltd. (6367)?

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a Japanese multinational corporation specializing in air conditioning, refrigeration, and chemical manufacturing. Founded in 1924, the company has grown to become a global leader in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Daikin's product portfolio includes residential and commercial air conditioners, industrial refrigeration equipment, and chemicals used in refrigerants and other applications. The company operates through various subsidiaries and has a significant presence in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Daikin is known for its focus on energy-efficient technologies and innovation in HVAC solutions. Its research and development efforts emphasize environmental sustainability and reducing the impact of climate change. The company serves a diverse customer base, ranging from individual consumers to large industrial clients. Daikin's operations also extend to the production of fluorochemicals and other specialty chemicals, supporting its core HVAC business. Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, Daikin continues to expand its global footprint through strategic investments and partnerships.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Daikin Industries,Ltd. currently at ¥20413.4. During the session, it has moved between ¥20220.9 and ¥20427.5, with a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Daikin Industries,Ltd. (6367)

What is the current price of 6367 stock?

Daikin Industries,Ltd. closed at ¥20413.4 today.

Does 6367 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6367 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 6367 best known for?

The company is most famous for its air conditioning and refrigeration products.

What assets are typically shown together with 6367?

Commonly shown alongside 6367: Bakkt Inc, The GPT Group, Hellenic Telecommunications Or