Trade Fujikura Ltd. - 5803 CFD

What is Fujikura Ltd. (5803)?

Fujikura Ltd. is a Japanese company specializing in the manufacture of electric wires, cables, and electronic components. Its products include optical fibers, power cables, and wiring harnesses used in telecommunications, energy, and automotive industries. Fujikura is involved in research and development to enhance fiber optic technologies and cable performance. The company operates globally, providing products and solutions for infrastructure development and industrial applications. It also engages in the production of electronic devices and components, contributing to advancements in communication and energy sectors.

Fujikura Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market conditions, seeing Fujikura Ltd. priced at ¥5916. The session's price range extends from ¥5776.3 to ¥5974, showing a daily shift of +3.2244%.

FAQ: Fujikura Ltd. (5803)

What is the current price of 5803 stock?

Fujikura Ltd.'s stock price is currently ¥5916.

Does 5803 pay dividends?

Fujikura Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 5803 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Fujikura Ltd. has a registered presence in the UAE through a subsidiary in Dubai.

What is 5803 best known for?

Fujikura Ltd. is most famous for its optical fiber cables and electronic components.

What assets are typically shown together with 5803?

Commonly shown alongside 5803: Golden Entertainment Inc, Fluence Energy, Inc., American States Water Co