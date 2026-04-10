Trade American States Water Co - AWR CFD

What is American States Water Co (AWR)?

American States Water Co is a public utility company providing water and electric services primarily in California. The company operates through subsidiaries that manage water distribution systems, wastewater treatment, and electric utility services. Its water operations include sourcing, treatment, and delivery to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The electric utility segment focuses on retail electric service in specific service areas. American States Water Co emphasizes regulatory compliance, infrastructure maintenance, and customer service in its operations. The company invests in system upgrades and water conservation programs to ensure reliable service and environmental stewardship. It operates under state regulatory frameworks that govern rates and service standards.

American States Water Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading, and Dave Inc. is currently priced at $79.52. The price has varied from $78.44 to $79.84, with a daily move of +0.1009%.

FAQ: American States Water Co (AWR)

What is the current price of AWR stock?

The last traded price is $79.52.

Does AWR pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AWR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

American States Water Co does not have a registered presence in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is AWR best known for?

American States Water Co is most famous for providing water and electric utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with AWR?

Commonly shown alongside AWR: Xtrackers MSCI Europe UCITS ETF, CMC Markets Plc, Ubtech Robotics Corp Ltd