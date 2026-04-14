Trade Tokyo Electron Limited - 8035 CFD

What is Tokyo Electron Limited (8035)?

Tokyo Electron Limited is a Japanese company specializing in the manufacturing and sale of semiconductor production equipment and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment. Founded in 1963, the company has established itself as a key player in the global semiconductor industry by providing advanced technologies and solutions that support the fabrication of integrated circuits and electronic components. Its product portfolio includes etching systems, deposition systems, cleaning systems, and other equipment essential for semiconductor manufacturing processes. Tokyo Electron also offers services related to equipment maintenance and support, contributing to the operational efficiency of semiconductor fabs. The company operates internationally, serving major semiconductor manufacturers and contributing to the development of electronic devices used in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications. Its research and development efforts focus on innovation to address the evolving needs of the semiconductor market, including scaling, performance enhancement, and cost reduction. Tokyo Electron Limited plays a significant role in the semiconductor supply chain through its technological expertise and global presence.

Tokyo Electron Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity with Tokyo Electron Limited valued at ¥43752.7. Throughout the session, prices moved between ¥42807 and ¥43767.1, with a daily change of +2.5315%.

FAQ: Tokyo Electron Limited (8035)

What is the current price of 8035 stock?

The latest trading price is ¥43752.7.

Does 8035 pay dividends?

Tokyo Electron Limited pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 8035 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tokyo Electron Limited has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is 8035 best known for?

The company is most famous for its semiconductor production equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 8035?

Commonly shown alongside 8035: Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF, Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares