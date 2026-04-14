Trade Showa Denko K.K. - 4004 CFD

What is Showa Denko K.K. (4004)?

Showa Denko K.K. is a Japanese chemical engineering company specializing in the production of chemical products and materials. Established in the early 20th century, the company has developed a diverse portfolio including petrochemicals, basic chemicals, aluminum products, electronics materials, and industrial gases. Showa Denko serves various industries such as automotive, electronics, and construction by providing essential components and materials. The company operates manufacturing facilities and research centers aimed at innovation and improving product quality. It has a global presence, supplying products to markets worldwide. Showa Denko is also involved in environmental initiatives, focusing on sustainable manufacturing processes and reducing environmental impact. The company’s operations encompass both upstream and downstream chemical processes, contributing to its integrated business model. Its product range includes specialty chemicals and advanced materials used in semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, and other high-technology applications. Showa Denko's commitment to research and development supports its efforts to adapt to evolving industrial needs and technological advancements.

Showa Denko K.K. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market prices, with Showa Denko K.K. currently trading at ¥13661.2. It has moved between ¥13424 and ¥13706.7 today, with a daily percent change of +2.1209%.

FAQ: Showa Denko K.K. (4004)

What is the current price of 4004 stock?

Showa Denko K.K.'s current trading price is ¥13661.2.

Does 4004 pay dividends?

Showa Denko K.K. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4004 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Showa Denko K.K. operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official office.

What is 4004 best known for?

Showa Denko K.K. is most famous for its chemical and electronic materials products.

What assets are typically shown together with 4004?

Commonly shown alongside 4004: Eversource Energy, Via Transportation, SouthState Bank Corp