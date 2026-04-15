Trade SouthState Bank Corp - SSB CFD

What is SouthState Bank Corp (SSB)?

SouthState Bank Corp is a financial institution that provides a range of banking and financial services primarily in the southeastern United States. The company offers consumer and commercial banking products, including deposit accounts, loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. SouthState Bank Corp serves individuals, businesses, and governmental entities, focusing on relationship banking and community engagement. Its operations include retail banking branches, commercial lending offices, and digital banking platforms. The company emphasizes personalized service and local market knowledge in its banking approach. SouthState Bank Corp operates within the regional banking sector, adhering to regulatory requirements and industry best practices. It supports economic development and financial needs within its service areas.

SouthState Bank Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current market movement with SouthState Bank Corp at $98.29. The daily trading range spans from $96.78 to $98.64, accompanied by a percentage change of +0.2959%.

FAQ: SouthState Bank Corp (SSB)

What is the current price of SSB stock?

The last price recorded is $98.29.

Does SSB pay dividends?

SouthState Bank Corp pays dividends.

Does SSB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

SouthState Bank Corp does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is SSB best known for?

SouthState Bank Corp is most famous for its community banking services.

What assets are typically shown together with SSB?

Commonly shown alongside SSB: Compass, Inc., Centuria Capital Group, Penumbra, Inc