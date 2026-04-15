Trade Centuria Capital Group - CNIau CFD

What is Centuria Capital Group (CNIau)?

Centuria Capital Group is an Australian real estate investment management company. It specializes in managing a diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail, and healthcare properties. The company provides investment solutions for institutional and retail investors, focusing on delivering long-term income and capital growth. Centuria Capital Group operates through various subsidiaries and funds, offering exposure to different sectors and geographic locations within Australia. Its business model includes property acquisition, development, and asset management, aiming to optimize portfolio performance. The company is recognized for its integrated approach to real estate investment, combining market research, asset management expertise, and capital management. Centuria Capital Group plays a significant role in the Australian property market and contributes to the broader financial services industry by facilitating access to real estate investments.

Centuria Capital Group Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Centuria Capital Group's active market activity, with the price trading at A$1.552. The session's trading range spans from A$1.538 to A$1.553, reflecting a daily change of 0%.

FAQ: Centuria Capital Group (CNIau)

What is the current price of CNIau stock?

The latest price for Centuria Capital Group is A$1.552.

Does CNIau pay dividends?

Centuria Capital Group pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CNIau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Centuria Capital Group operates through partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is CNIau best known for?

Centuria Capital Group is most famous for its real estate investment and management services.

What assets are typically shown together with CNIau?

Commonly shown alongside CNIau: Knowles Corp, Schroders PLC, Smith Douglas Homes Corp