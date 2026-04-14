Trade Knowles Corp - KN CFD

What is Knowles Corp (KN)?

Knowles Corporation is a manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions. It serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, medical, and defense markets. The company produces components such as microphones, speakers, and audio sensors used in smartphones, hearing aids, and other electronic devices. Knowles integrates proprietary technologies in micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) and acoustic engineering to develop high-performance products. It operates research and development facilities focused on innovation and product miniaturization. The company supplies components to original equipment manufacturers and supports product design and integration. Knowles emphasizes quality, reliability, and technological advancement in its manufacturing processes. Its products contribute to enhanced audio experiences and advanced sensing capabilities in various applications.

Knowles Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trading activity, with Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc currently at $29.25. The price has fluctuated between $28.48 and $29.26 today, reflecting a daily change of +1.1107%.

FAQ: Knowles Corp (KN)

What is the current price of KN stock?

The current price of Knowles Corp is $29.25.

Does KN pay dividends?

Knowles Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does KN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Knowles Corp operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is KN best known for?

Knowles Corp is most famous for its audio and precision device solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with KN?

Commonly shown alongside KN: ArcBest Corporation, Tronox Limited Ordinary Shares, BioMarin