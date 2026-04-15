Trade Penumbra, Inc - PEN CFD

What is Penumbra, Inc (PEN)?

Penumbra, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and manufacturing of innovative products for neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on designing technologies that assist in the treatment of stroke, aneurysms, and other vascular diseases. Penumbra's product portfolio includes devices used in minimally invasive procedures, such as aspiration systems and embolization tools. Founded with the goal of improving patient outcomes through advanced medical solutions, the company operates globally, serving healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its research and development efforts emphasize the creation of novel therapies that address unmet clinical needs in interventional medicine. Penumbra collaborates with medical professionals to refine its technologies and expand its applications across various medical specialties. The company's operations encompass manufacturing, regulatory compliance, and clinical support to ensure the safety and efficacy of its products. Penumbra, Inc contributes to the broader medical device industry by advancing treatment options for complex vascular conditions.

Penumbra, Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market action with Yojee Limited currently priced at $332.86. The intraday range extends from $331.11 to $333.24, with a daily variation of +0.1928%.

FAQ: Penumbra, Inc (PEN)

What is the current price of PEN stock?

Penumbra, Inc's current price is $332.86.

Does PEN pay dividends?

Penumbra, Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does PEN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Penumbra, Inc operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is PEN best known for?

Penumbra, Inc is most famous for its medical devices used in neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions.

What assets are typically shown together with PEN?

Commonly shown alongside PEN: LexinFintech, iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF, Quanex Building Products Corp