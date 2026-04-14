Trade Quanex Building Products Corp - NX CFD

What is Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)?

Quanex Building Products Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of engineered components and materials for the building products industry. Its offerings include window and door components, weather-resistant barriers, and other building materials used in residential and commercial construction. The company provides products designed to enhance energy efficiency, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Quanex operates manufacturing facilities equipped with advanced production technologies to ensure quality and consistency. It serves original equipment manufacturers and contractors, supporting product development and supply chain requirements. The company emphasizes innovation and compliance with building codes and environmental regulations. Its product portfolio addresses evolving industry standards and customer needs in the construction sector.

Quanex Building Products Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday activity with Mistras Group Inc at $19.39. The price has fluctuated from $19.11 up to $19.62, marking a daily change of -2.1341%.

FAQ: Quanex Building Products Corp (NX)

What is the current price of NX stock?

The current price of Quanex Building Products Corp is $19.39.

Does NX pay dividends?

Quanex Building Products Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does NX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Quanex Building Products Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is NX best known for?

Quanex Building Products Corp is most famous for manufacturing building products and components.

What assets are typically shown together with NX?

Commonly shown alongside NX: Salik Co PJSC, Xtrackers MSCI World Value UCITS ETF, Sophia Genetics SA