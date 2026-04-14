Trade LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. - LX CFD

What is LexinFintech (LX)?

LexinFintech is a Chinese financial technology company specializing in providing online consumer credit services. The company primarily focuses on offering installment loans and other credit products to young consumers in China, leveraging technology to facilitate access to credit. LexinFintech operates through a digital platform that integrates data analytics and risk management to assess creditworthiness and manage loan portfolios. Its services aim to address the financing needs of underserved demographics, particularly students and young professionals. The company also engages in wealth management and other financial services, expanding its product offerings beyond lending. LexinFintech's business model emphasizes the use of big data and artificial intelligence to improve lending efficiency and customer experience. It operates within the broader context of China's evolving fintech industry, which has seen significant growth due to increasing demand for digital financial solutions. The company is headquartered in Beijing and serves a nationwide customer base through its online platform.

LexinFintech Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading interest, with LexinFintech trading at $2.2667. The price has ranged from $2.2533 to $2.3633 today, with a daily change of -0.4399%.

FAQ: LexinFintech (LX)

What is the current price of LX stock?

The current price stands at $2.2667.

Does LX pay dividends?

LexinFintech does not pay dividends.

Does LX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LexinFintech operates in the UAE via partners without an official regional office.

What is LX best known for?

LexinFintech is most famous for its online consumer finance platform.

What assets are typically shown together with LX?

Commonly shown alongside LX: COMSYS Holdings Corporation, fuboTV Inc., Employers Holdings Inc