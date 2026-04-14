Trade COMSYS Holdings Corporation - 1721 CFD

What is COMSYS Holdings Corporation (1721)?

COMSYS Holdings Corporation is a Japanese company providing engineering and construction services primarily in the information and communication technology sector. Its operations include the design, installation, and maintenance of telecommunications infrastructure, such as mobile phone base stations, optical fiber networks, and data centers. The company also offers electrical and civil engineering services related to infrastructure development. COMSYS Holdings serves telecommunications carriers, public institutions, and private enterprises. It emphasizes technological expertise and project management capabilities to support the deployment of communication networks. The company contributes to the advancement of Japan's telecommunications infrastructure and supports the growing demand for connectivity.

COMSYS Holdings Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the day’s trading, with COMSYS Holdings Corporation currently at ¥5179.1. The intra-day price has shifted between ¥5158.9 and ¥5184.8, showing a daily change of -0.0619%.

FAQ: COMSYS Holdings Corporation (1721)

What is the current price of 1721 stock?

The current trading price is ¥5179.1.

Does 1721 pay dividends?

COMSYS Holdings Corporation pays dividends to investors.

Does 1721 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

COMSYS Holdings Corporation does not have a regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is 1721 best known for?

COMSYS Holdings Corporation is most famous for telecommunications and infrastructure construction services.

What assets are typically shown together with 1721?

Commonly shown alongside 1721: Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Boston Scientific, Air Arabia PJSC