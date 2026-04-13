Trade Boston Scientific - BSX CFD

What is Boston Scientific (BSX)?

Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of products used in various interventional medical specialties. The company focuses on less-invasive medical devices designed to improve patient outcomes in areas such as cardiology, rhythm management, endoscopy, urology, and peripheral interventions. Founded in 1979, Boston Scientific has expanded its portfolio through research and development as well as acquisitions, aiming to address complex medical conditions with innovative technologies. Its products include stents, catheters, pacemakers, and other devices used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The company serves hospitals, physicians, and healthcare providers worldwide, emphasizing clinical evidence and patient safety. Boston Scientific operates in multiple regions and maintains a commitment to advancing medical science through collaboration with healthcare professionals and investment in technology. Its organizational structure supports a diverse range of medical specialties, contributing to its position as a significant player in the global medical device industry.

Boston Scientific Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market movements, with Boston Scientific at $62.15. Its price has moved between $61.25 and $62.62, reflecting a daily change of +1.1671%.

FAQ: Boston Scientific (BSX)

What is the current price of BSX stock?

Boston Scientific's current price is $62.15.

Does BSX pay dividends?

Boston Scientific via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does BSX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Boston Scientific operates in the UAE via partnerships and does not maintain an official regional office.

What is BSX best known for?

Boston Scientific is most famous for its medical devices used in cardiovascular and endoscopy procedures.

What assets are typically shown together with BSX?

Commonly shown alongside BSX: STERIS ORD, TGS, Gyre Therapeutics Inc