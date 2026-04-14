Trade Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. - 6976 CFD

What is Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (6976)?

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in electronic components, including capacitors, inductors, and other passive components. The company supplies products for use in consumer electronics, automotive systems, telecommunications, and industrial equipment. Taiyo Yuden is recognized for its technological expertise and product reliability. It invests in research and development to enhance component performance and support advancements in electronic devices. The company maintains a global presence with manufacturing and sales operations across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price shifts as Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. stands at ¥5288.1. The share price has varied from ¥5094 to ¥5292.1, with a daily change of +3.6685%.

FAQ: Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (6976)

What is the current price of 6976 stock?

The last traded price is ¥5288.1.

Does 6976 pay dividends?

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 6976 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. does not have an official UAE office and operates through local partners.

What is 6976 best known for?

The company is most famous for its electronic components such as capacitors and inductors.

What assets are typically shown together with 6976?

Commonly shown alongside 6976: Independent Bank Corp - Massachusets, Grenergy Renovables, IAG - GBP