CFDs vs Options: Which One To Choose For Trading?

CFD vs options trading: The bottom line?

Neither one can objectively be considered better or worse than the other, it falls to how much risk a trader is willing to take.

Traders that are happy to deal with the downside risks in exchange for the possibility of higher returns may find options trading is the preferred option for them. With that said, traders also have to bear in mind that CFDs can also be volatile and when you add leverage into the mix, this can increase your profits, as well as your losses.

Traders should also take into account the latest market trends, their own trading strategy, financial news and expert opinion before making any decision. It’s important to remember that where any asset is concerned, past performance is not a guarantee of future results and markets can be volatile. And never trade with more money than they are comfortable losing.

*Please note this information is provided on an ‘as is’ basis with no guarantees of completeness, accuracy or timeliness. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change, or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

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