CFDs vs ETFs

CFDs ETFs Type of instrument Derivative Basket of assets Ownership of underlying instrument No Yes Allow going short Yes Yes, through inverse or short ETFs Allow leverage Yes Yes, through leveraged ETFs Trade size Based on the number of contracts taken out Varies depending on the ETF Locations available Banned in US, Belgium and Brazil Most markets Exchanges to trade on CFD trading brokers or trading platforms Centralised exchanges Global tax implications Subject to local tax jurisdiction Subject to local tax jurisdiction Additional costs and fees May include overnight fees and other costs, depending on the broker May include extra fund fees, depending on the ETF Underlying asset classes available Forex, indices, stocks, commodities, ETFs Stocks, bonds, currency, commodities, derivatives, and more.

A CFD is a contract between a broker and a trader to exchange the difference in value of an underlying security between the beginning and end of the contract, often less than a day. With CFDs you can open a long position to speculate on the asset’s price to rise, and you can open a short position.

When trading CFDs, it’s important to remember that you do not own the underlying asset, you’re only getting exposure to the price movements. With CFD trading, you’re always offered two prices based on the value of the underlying instrument. These are the buy or ask price, and sell bid price.

Trading CFDs also allows you to use leverage, which can magnify both profits and losses. For example, if you want to open a position worth $1,000 and your broker offers 1:10 leverage (or 10% margin) for the instrument you want to trade, you’d only need $100 as the initial capital. The rest will be borrowed to you by your broker.

An ETF is a basket of securities, which allows traders to gain exposure to a broad range of assets and speculate on price fluctuations.

ETFs are among the most popular financial instruments that investors add to their portfolios for exposure and diversification. Instead of having to research or analyse individual instruments, they allow you to track the performance of a group of assets or a stock index.