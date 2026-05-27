Top 20 strongest currencies in the world and what drives their value

Top 20 strongest currencies in the world

Here are the top 20 strongest currencies in the world, ranked by their approximate value against the US dollar as of 27 May 2026:

Rank Currency Exchange rate to USD 1 Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) $3.25 USD 2 Bahraini dinar (BHD) $2.65 USD 3 Omani rial (OMR) $2.60 USD 4 Jordanian dinar (JOD) $1.41 USD 5 British pound sterling (GBP) $1.36 USD 6 Gibraltar pound (GIP) $1.36 USD 7 Swiss franc (CHF) $1.23 USD 8 Cayman Islands dollar (KYD) $1.20 USD 9 Euro (EUR) $1.15 USD 10 US dollar (USD) $1 USD 11 Singapore dollar (SGD) $0.78 USD 12 Brunei dollar (BND) $0.78 USD 13 Canadian dollar (CAD) $0.72 USD 14 Australian dollar (AUD) $0.66 USD 15 Bulgarian lev (BGN) $0.59 USD 16 Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark (BAM) $0.59 USD 17 Azerbaijani manat (AZN) $0.59 USD 18 New Zealand dollar (NZD) $0.58 USD 19 Aruban florin (AWG) $0.56 USD 20 Barbadian dollar (BBD) $0.50 USD

Source: XS.com and Exchange-Rates.org, accessed 27 May 2026. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 KWD ≈ $3.25 USD. The Kuwaiti dinar is the highest-valued currency unit in the world. Its value is closely linked to Kuwait’s oil export revenues, large sovereign wealth, and long-standing monetary framework. Unlike several other Gulf currencies, the Kuwaiti dinar isn’t pegged directly to the US dollar. Since 2007, the Central Bank of Kuwait has linked the dinar to an undisclosed weighted basket of international currencies, reflecting Kuwait’s major trade and financial relationships. This approach is designed to support monetary stability while reducing reliance on a single currency.

Bahraini dinar (BHD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 BHD ≈ $2.65 USD. The Bahraini dinar is the official currency of Bahrain and one of the world’s highest-valued currencies. It was introduced in 1965, replacing the Gulf rupee, and is divided into 1,000 fils. Bahrain’s currency is supported by a long-standing fixed exchange rate against the US dollar. The dinar has been pegged to the US dollar since 1980, with the rate broadly maintained at around 1 BHD ≈ $2.65 USD. This peg helps reduce exchange rate volatility and supports market confidence.

Omani rial (OMR) As of 27 May 2026, 1 OMR ≈ $2.60 USD. The Omani rial is the official currency of Oman. Introduced in 1970, it is one of several high-valued Middle Eastern currencies supported by energy exports and a fixed exchange rate regime. The Omani rial has been fixed against the US dollar since the mid-1980s. The Central Bank of Oman states that the peg has remained unchanged since 1986 at 1 OMR = $2.60 USD. This fixed rate has helped support monetary stability in an economy where hydrocarbons remain an important source of export revenue.

Jordanian dinar (JOD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 JOD ≈ $1.41 USD. The Jordanian dinar has been in use since 1950 and remains one of the world’s highest-valued currencies. Jordan has a smaller oil and gas sector than several other countries on this list, so the dinar’s value is more closely linked to monetary policy, external support, foreign reserves, and exchange rate management. The Jordanian dinar has been effectively fixed against the US dollar since 1995, at around 1 JOD ≈ $1.41 USD. This arrangement can help reduce exchange rate volatility, though it also requires careful reserve and monetary management.

British pound sterling (GBP) As of 27 May 2026, 1 GBP ≈ $1.36 USD. The British pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom and one of the oldest currencies still in use. Its value reflects a mix of factors, including Bank of England policy, inflation expectations, economic growth, fiscal policy, and global demand for sterling-denominated assets. The pound is also one of the most actively traded currencies on the forex market. GBP/USD is commonly known as ‘cable’, a nickname that dates back to the 19th century, when exchange rates between London and New York were transmitted through transatlantic telegraph cables.

Gibraltar pound (GIP) As of 27 May 2026, 1 GIP ≈ $1.36 USD. The Gibraltar pound is the official currency of Gibraltar. It is pegged to the British pound sterling at 1 GIP = 1 GBP, so its value against the US dollar moves in line with sterling. This one-to-one relationship places the Gibraltar pound close to the British pound in rankings of currency value. The peg supports exchange rate consistency for Gibraltar, whose economy has close financial, legal, and commercial links with the UK.

Swiss franc (CHF) As of 27 May 2026, 1 CHF ≈ $1.23 USD. The Swiss franc is the official currency of Switzerland and Liechtenstein. It is often described as a ‘safe haven’ currency because Switzerland has a long-standing reputation for political stability, strong institutions, and a large financial sector. The franc’s value is influenced by Swiss National Bank policy, inflation, trade balances, and global market sentiment. During periods of uncertainty, demand for the Swiss franc can rise, although this doesn’t remove currency risk. Like all floating currencies, CHF can move in response to economic data, central bank decisions, and wider market conditions.

Cayman Islands dollar (KYD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 KYD ≈ $1.20 USD. The Cayman Islands dollar is the official currency of the Cayman Islands. The territory is a major international financial centre, with a large financial services sector and close links to global capital markets. The Cayman Islands dollar is pegged to the US dollar at 1 KYD ≈ $1.20 USD. This peg supports exchange rate stability in an economy where financial services and tourism are major contributors.

Euro (EUR) As of 27 May 2026, 1 EUR ≈ $1.15 USD. The euro is the official currency of the eurozone and one of the most traded currencies in the world. Its value is influenced by European Central Bank policy, inflation, growth, government bond markets, and trade flows across the currency bloc. EUR/USD is the most widely traded currency pair in the forex market. The euro’s role as a major reserve currency, and its use across multiple economies, make it one of the most important currencies for global trade, investment, and financial markets.

US dollar (USD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 USD = $1 USD. The US dollar is the world’s main reserve currency and the benchmark used for this ranking. It is the official currency of the United States and is also used or accepted in several other countries and territories. The dollar’s global role is supported by the size of the US economy, the depth of US financial markets, and its use in international trade, commodities pricing, and central bank reserves. Its value can be affected by Federal Reserve policy, US inflation, Treasury yields, fiscal conditions, and shifts in global risk sentiment.

Singapore dollar (SGD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 SGD ≈ $0.78 USD. The Singapore dollar is the official currency of Singapore and one of Asia’s most actively traded currencies. Singapore’s position as a global financial and trading hub, along with strong institutions and substantial foreign reserves, supports confidence in the currency. The Monetary Authority of Singapore manages monetary policy primarily through the exchange rate, rather than a conventional interest rate target. This reflects Singapore’s highly open economy, where trade flows and import prices play an important role in inflation.

Brunei dollar (BND) As of 27 May 2026, 1 BND ≈ $0.78 USD. The Brunei dollar is the official currency of Brunei Darussalam. It has a unique relationship with the Singapore dollar: under the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Brunei and Singapore, the Brunei dollar and Singapore dollar are accepted at par in both countries. Brunei’s currency strength is supported by the country’s oil and gas reserves, high income levels, and significant sovereign wealth. Its monetary system is based on a currency board arrangement, which requires currency issued in the economy to be backed by reserves.

Canadian dollar (CAD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 CAD ≈ $0.72 USD. The Canadian dollar is often described as a ‘commodity currency’ because its value can be influenced by the prices of major Canadian exports, including crude oil. Canada is a significant energy exporter, so changes in oil prices, global demand, and risk sentiment can affect CAD performance. The Canadian dollar is also one of the most actively traded currencies globally. CAD/USD is commonly nicknamed the ‘loonie’, after the common loon bird depicted on Canada’s one-dollar coin. Its value is influenced by Bank of Canada policy, commodity prices, inflation, economic growth, and the relative strength of the US dollar.

Australian dollar (AUD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 AUD ≈ $0.66 USD. The Australian dollar is another major commodity-linked currency. Australia exports commodities including iron ore, coal, gold, and liquefied natural gas, making AUD sensitive to global demand and commodity price movements. China is one of Australia’s largest trading partners, so Chinese economic data and industrial demand can influence the Australian dollar. AUD/USD is commonly known as the ‘Aussie’ in forex markets and is one of the most liquid currency pairs globally.

Bulgarian lev (BGN) As of 27 May 2026, 1 BGN ≈ $0.59 USD. The Bulgarian lev was the official currency of Bulgaria before the country adopted the euro on 1 January 2026, becoming the 21st member of the euro area. Before euro adoption, the lev was fixed to the euro at 1.95583 BGN = 1 EUR under Bulgaria’s currency board arrangement. That framework helped anchor the lev’s value for many years by requiring monetary discipline and close alignment with the euro.

Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark (BAM) As of 27 May 2026, 1 BAM ≈ $0.59 USD. The Bosnia and Herzegovina convertible mark is the official currency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Like the former Bulgarian lev, it is fixed to the euro at 1.95583 BAM = 1 EUR, giving it a similar value against the US dollar. The convertible mark was introduced in 1998 as part of post-war monetary stabilisation. Its currency board structure requires the central bank to hold sufficient euro reserves to back the currency in circulation. This limits discretionary monetary expansion and helps maintain exchange rate stability.

Azerbaijani manat (AZN) As of 27 May 2026, 1 AZN ≈ $0.59 USD. The Azerbaijani manat is the official currency of Azerbaijan. It is managed by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and has traded near 1 USD = 1.70 AZN for an extended period. Azerbaijan is a significant exporter of oil and gas, and hydrocarbon revenues play an important role in the country’s external balances. The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan also helps manage energy revenues and provides a buffer against commodity price swings. The current manat was introduced in 2006, replacing the previous version at a rate of 5,000 old manats to one new manat.

New Zealand dollar (NZD) As of 27 May 2026, 1 NZD ≈ $0.58 USD. The New Zealand dollar is a commodity-linked currency influenced by agricultural exports, global risk appetite, and Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy. Dairy products are especially important to New Zealand’s export profile, so global dairy prices can affect NZD performance. The New Zealand dollar was introduced in 1967, replacing the New Zealand pound. NZD/USD is commonly known as the ‘kiwi’, after New Zealand’s national bird. The currency has also been used in carry trades, where traders compare interest rate differentials across currencies.

Aruban florin (AWG) As of 27 May 2026, 1 AWG ≈ $0.56 USD. The Aruban florin is the official currency of Aruba, an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It has been pegged to the US dollar since 1986 at 1 USD = 1.79 AWG. This peg provides exchange rate stability for Aruba’s tourism-dependent economy. The US is an important source of visitors and commercial activity for Aruba, so a stable link to the dollar can support pricing and trade consistency.