TotalEnergies SA (TTE) is trading around €79.97 in early European trading at 11:19am UTC on 7 April 2026, with an intraday range of €79.03–€80.12. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around TTE has been shaped by several recent developments. Brent crude prices rose sharply in late March 2026, topping $116 per barrel on 30 March 2026, underpinned by escalating US-Iran tensions and supply concerns related to the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of global oil (Al Jazeera, 30 March 2026). On the corporate side, TotalEnergies completed the merger of its UK North Sea upstream assets with NEO NEXT on 30 March 2026, creating NEO NEXT+, the largest independent oil and gas producer on the UK Continental Shelf, with a 47.5% TotalEnergies stake and an expected 2026 production of over 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Investing.com, 30 March 2026). Additionally, TotalEnergies and Masdar announced a binding agreement on 2 April 2026 to form a $2.2 billion 50/50 joint venture merging their onshore renewable activities across nine Asian countries, covering 3 GW of operational capacity and a 6 GW development pipeline (TotalEnergies, 2 April 2026).

TotalEnergies stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 7 April 2026, third-party TotalEnergies stock predictions increased in late March and early April 2026, with several firms revising targets upward in response to higher oil price assumptions and improved free cash flow visibility.

Berenberg (Neutral reiteration, €78 target)

Berenberg analyst Henry Tarr reiterates a Neutral rating on TotalEnergies, revising the TTE stock forecast upward to €78 from €62. The revision reflects updated commodity price assumptions rather than a change in the firm's cautious view on the stock's near-term re-rating potential (MarketScreener, 2 April 2026).

J.P. Morgan (Buy maintained, €86 target)

J.P. Morgan analyst Matthew Lofting maintains a Buy rating and sets a price target of €86. Lofting cites TotalEnergies' competitive oil leverage, a 12-year proven reserve life, and a balance sheet that may allow the company to convert higher crude prices into increased shareholder distributions (The Globe and Mail, 5 April 2026).

Jefferies (Buy reiteration, €93 target)

Jefferies analyst Mark Wilson reiterates a Buy rating on TotalEnergies, raising the price target to €93 from €78. Wilson's note reflects improving upstream margin assumptions and a positive view on the company's integrated power segment, with data centre-driven demand cited as a structural tailwind (MarketScreener, 2 April 2026).

Morgan Stanley (Overweight maintained, €88.30 target)

Morgan Stanley maintains its Overweight rating on TotalEnergies, lifting its price target to €88.30 from €67.80. The firm's revised target incorporates a higher mid-cycle oil price deck, with analyst Richard Sengmany noting that the update reflects improved upstream earnings capture and revised commodity forecasts across the European integrated energy sector (MarketScreener, 25 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview, Hold)

Public.com aggregates ratings from five analysts covering TotalEnergies, producing a consensus Hold rating, with a 12-month average price target of $72.56. The breakdown stands at 20% Buy, 60% Hold, and 20% Strong Sell, with individual targets ranging from $60.80 at the low end to $92 at the high end (Public.com, 31 March 2026).

Across these sources, TotalEnergies stock predictions span €78–€93 on the euro side and $72.56–$92 in the USD-denominated consensus. Buy-rated firms such as Jefferies and Morgan Stanley occupy the upper end of the range. The common thread across upward revisions is a higher oil price deck and improving free cash flow expectations, while Berenberg's Neutral stance reflects continued caution on near-term re-rating.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

TTE stock price: Technical overview

The TotalEnergies stock price trades at €79.97 as of 11:19am UTC on 7 April 2026, with the price sitting above all key moving averages tracked by TradingView. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages are positioned at approximately €76 / €69 / €62 / €58, all reading Buy, with a 20-over-50 alignment intact across both the simple and exponential moving average families. The Hull moving average (9) sits at €79.56, just below the last price, while the volume-weighted moving average (20) holds near €75.91.

Momentum readings from TradingView are broadly supportive, though mixed at the margin. The 14-day relative strength index registers 67.20, placing it in upper-neutral territory and suggesting momentum is firm without appearing overstretched. The average directional index (14) reads 47.54, above the 25 threshold that typically indicates an established directional trend. The MACD level (12, 26) prints at 3.37 but carries a Sell signal, introducing a mild note of caution within an otherwise supportive oscillator picture.

On the classic pivot framework, the nearest resistance reference above the last price is R1 at €86.09; a sustained daily close above that level would put R2 near €91.28 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot (P) at €76.16 represents the first area of reference, with the 100-day simple moving average at €62.44 forming a deeper structural support area (TradingView, 7 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

TotalEnergies share price history (2024–2026)

TotalEnergies’s stock price spent much of mid-2024 trading in the high €60s, reaching a two-year peak around €70.20 on 26 April 2024, before drifting lower through the second half of the year. The stock closed 2024 at €53.35 and ended 2025 at €55.49, with the intervening period broadly range-bound between the mid-€50s and low €60s, interrupted by a sharp dip to €47.71 on 9 April 2025 amid a wider energy sector sell-off tied to tariff-driven market volatility.

The recovery since then has been notably sharp. TTE opened 2026 near €56.21 and climbed steadily through the first quarter, hitting a year-to-date high of €81.43 on 30 March 2026, before pulling back modestly.

As of 7 April 2026, TTE trades at €80.03, approximately 42.4% up year to date and around 59.4% higher year on year.