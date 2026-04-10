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Trade TotalEnergies SE - TTEF CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:17
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.17
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close78.43
Open77.66
1-Year Change60.94%
Day's Range77.16 - 78.56

Trade TotalEnergies SE - TTEF CFD

About TotalEnergies SE

TotalEnergies SE is a France-based oil and gas company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Gas, Renewables & Power, Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. Exploration & Production encompasses the exploration and production activities. Gas, Renewables & Power comprises gas activities conducted downstream of the production process and concerns natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as well as power generation, gas and power trading and marketing. It also develops renewable energy activities (excluding biotechnologies) and the power storage. Energy efficiency activities are represented through a dedicated Innovation & Energy Efficiency division. Refining & Chemicals encompasses refining and petrochemical activities and Hutchinson’s operations. It also includes oil Trading & Shipping activities. Marketing & Services includes worldwide supply and marketing activities in the oil products and services field.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, TotalEnergies SE revenues increased 54% to $184.63B. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled $15.66B vs. loss of $7.55B. Revenues reflect Oil Equivalent Prodn (B/D)-Middle east a increase of 6% to 667K barrels per day, Sales increase of 46% to $205.86B. Net Income reflects Asset impairment charges decrease of 93% to $615M (expense), Purchases.

Equity composition

5/2006, Complex capital change (Factor: 4.052094). FY'04 Q's are RES for the change in GAAP. 9/2017, Scrip Issue, 0.01508 new share for every 1 share held (Factor: 1.01508) - DELETED

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