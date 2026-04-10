STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is trading at $32.11 as of 11:24am UTC on 8 April 2026, having moved within an intraday range of $29.97–$32.48. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment toward STM is weighed by a confluence of factors. The wider European technology and semiconductor sector has come under pressure amid ongoing global trade tariff uncertainty following the Trump administration's 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariff announcements, with country-specific levies of up to 20% on EU goods taking effect in stages from early April 2026, according to J.P. Morgan Global Research (J.P. Morgan, 17 March 2026). While STM itself had previously navigated tariff-related headwinds, it said there was no immediate change in customer behaviour as recently as Q1 2026, when the company projected first-quarter revenue of approximately $3.04 billion ahead of formal disclosure on 23 April 2026 (Reuters, 29 January 2026). Additionally, broader sector dynamics remain in focus, with automotive and industrial semiconductor demand recovery still in progress and wafer foundry price increases of 10%–15% reported across key mature process nodes, adding potential pressure to input costs across the supply chain (Amble MarketPulse, 2 April 2026).

STMicroelectronics stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party STMicroelectronics stock predictions reflect divergent views on the pace of end-market recovery, near-term margin pressure, and the broader impact of trade tariff uncertainty on the semiconductor supply chain.

Weiss Ratings (sell-rating downgrade)

Weiss Ratings downgrades STM from hold (c-) to sell (d+), placing it at the most cautious end of the current coverage spectrum, with no accompanying price target. The downgrade comes amid thin reported profitability, with STM posting a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.70% following Q4 2025 results (MarketBeat, 7 April 2026).

Morgan Stanley (overweight upgrade)

Morgan Stanley upgrades STM from equal weight to overweight, marking a constructive shift in the bank's view after a period of more neutral positioning. The upgrade follows Q4 2025 revenue of $3.33 billion, a marginal beat against the $3.29 billion consensus estimate, with the bank appearing to weigh longer-term recovery potential in STM's microcontroller and power semiconductor segments (TipRanks, 26 March 2026).

Public.com (consensus snapshot)

Public.com aggregates ratings from four analysts and reports a consensus rating of Buy, with an average 12-month STM stock forecast of $34.25. The breakdown stands at 25% strong buy, 50% buy, and 25% hold, with no sell or strong sell recommendations recorded in this subset of coverage (Public.com, 1 April 2026).

MarketBeat (14-analyst consensus overview)

MarketBeat aggregates 14 analysts and reports a consensus Hold rating, with an average 12-month price target of $31.93, spanning a range of $28–$40. The spread reflects divergent assumptions on margin recovery timing, with seven buy, five hold, and two sell ratings recorded, ahead of the Q1 2026 earnings release scheduled for 23 April 2026 (MarketBeat, 7 April 2026).

Susquehanna (positive rating, target raised)

Susquehanna carries the highest individual price target among covering analysts at $40, raised from $35, with a positive rating maintained. The $40 target embeds assumptions around a more sustained recovery in industrial and automotive chip demand in the second half of 2026, as STM's end-market mix is heavily skewed toward those segments (GuruFocus, 23 February 2026).

Takeaway: across these STMicroelectronics stock predictions, individual 12-month price targets for STM currently span $28–$40, with MarketBeat's 14-analyst Wall Street consensus anchored at $31.93 and a Hold rating. The contrast between Morgan Stanley's overweight upgrade on 26 March 2026 and the Weiss Ratings sell downgrade on 6 March 2026 reflects the degree to which diverging views on margin recovery and tariff exposure are driving bifurcated analyst sentiment.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

STM stock price: Technical overview

The STM stock price trades at $32.11 as of 11:24am UTC on 8 April 2026, sitting below the classic pivot point at $33.17 and within the session range of $29.97–$32.48. According to TradingView data, the broader moving-average structure remains constructive: the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately $33 / $32 / $29 / $28, all carrying buy signals, with the 20-over-50 alignment intact across the SMA family.

Momentum readings from TradingView are mixed. The 14-day relative strength index stands at 61.47, in upper-neutral territory, indicating neither an overbought nor oversold condition. The average directional index (14) at 14.50 falls just below the 15 threshold, suggesting the current directional move remains weak in conviction. The MACD (12, 26) holds a buy signal at 0.64, while the Hull moving average (9) at $35.75 registers a sell signal, reflecting softer near-term momentum relative to the longer-term trend.

On the upside, the classic R1 at $35.97 is the nearest reference above the current price; a daily close above that level could bring R2 near $37.40 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot at $33.17 represents the initial reference, followed by the 50-day SMA near $32.49; losing that shelf could open a move toward S1 near $31.75, according to TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

STMicroelectronics share price history (2024–2026)

STM’s stock price opened April 2024 around $39.67. The stock climbed into mid-July 2024, touching $39.56 on 12 July 2024 before a sharp reversal pulled it to $29.63 by 1 August 2024 – a drop of roughly 25% in under three weeks – as the company flagged softer automotive and industrial demand in its Q2 2024 results.

The slide continued into year-end, with STM closing 2024 at $24.37. A brief post-earnings rebound faded quickly in late January 2025, and the stock extended its losses through the first quarter as a sector-wide inventory correction and tariff uncertainty weighed on sentiment. STM hit a two-year low of $16.94 on 7 April 2025 – more than 57% below its mid-2024 peak.

Recovery took hold from May 2025, with the stock climbing back above $26 by June and holding within a range of roughly $19–$29 through the rest of the year. STM closed 2025 at $22.35, down approximately 8.3% on the year. The new year brought renewed momentum, with the stock clearing $32 in early April 2026.

STM closed at $32.10 on 8 April 2026, approximately 36.9% up year to date from its 2 January 2026 close of $23.45, and approximately 85.7% up year on year from $17.29 on 8 April 2025.