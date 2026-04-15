HomeMarketsSharesStmicroelectronics Adr - USD

Trade Stmicroelectronics Adr - USD - STMus CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-15 19:46:32
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close40.85
Open40.64
1-Year Change26.21%
Day's Range40.03 - 40.71

Trade Stmicroelectronics Adr - USD - STMus CFD

About STMicroelectronics NV (ADR)

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a Switzerland-based semiconductor company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company's segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS), and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG). The ADG segment comprises all dedicated automotive Integrated Circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The AMS segment includes low-power analog ICs for all markets, smart power products; Touch Screen Controllers, Low Power Connectivity solutions for Internet of Things (IoT), and power conversion products, among others. The AMS segment comprises general purpose and secure microcontrollers, and Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory memories.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) revenues increased 25% to $12.76B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 65% to $1.82B. Revenues reflect Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) segment increase of 32% to $4.35B, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) segment increase of 24% to $3.77B, Analog.

Equity composition

Commmon Stock EUR1.04 Par, 4/11, 1.2B auth., 910,420,305 issd., less 28,710,803 shs. in Treas. @ $304M. Insiders own 28.33%. IPO 12/94, 21M shares @ $22.50 by Morgan Stanley. PO 5/98, 19M shares (3M by Co.) @ $72.1875 by Deutsche Bank. 5/00, 3-for-1 stock split; 6/99, 2-for-1 stock split.

Latest shares articles

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STMicroelectronics stock forecast: Tariff pressure
STMicroelectronics is a European semiconductor group facing tariff uncertainty, supply-chain cost pressure and uneven demand recovery ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party STM price targets and technicals.
10:01, 10 April 2026
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Amazon stock forecast: Jassy flags tariff cost pressures
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