Trade Stmicroelectronics Adr - USD - STMus CFD

About STMicroelectronics NV (ADR)

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a Switzerland-based semiconductor company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company's segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS), and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG). The ADG segment comprises all dedicated automotive Integrated Circuits (ICs), and discrete and power transistor products. The AMS segment includes low-power analog ICs for all markets, smart power products; Touch Screen Controllers, Low Power Connectivity solutions for Internet of Things (IoT), and power conversion products, among others. The AMS segment comprises general purpose and secure microcontrollers, and Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory memories.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) revenues increased 25% to $12.76B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 65% to $1.82B. Revenues reflect Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) segment increase of 32% to $4.35B, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) segment increase of 24% to $3.77B, Analog.

Equity composition

Commmon Stock EUR1.04 Par, 4/11, 1.2B auth., 910,420,305 issd., less 28,710,803 shs. in Treas. @ $304M. Insiders own 28.33%. IPO 12/94, 21M shares @ $22.50 by Morgan Stanley. PO 5/98, 19M shares (3M by Co.) @ $72.1875 by Deutsche Bank. 5/00, 3-for-1 stock split; 6/99, 2-for-1 stock split.