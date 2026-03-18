Siemens Energy AG (ENR) is trading at €147.10 in afternoon trading at 4:22pm on 16 March 2026, within an intraday range of €142.51–€150.25. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment is underpinned by several concurrent developments: Siemens Energy's ongoing €2 billion share buyback, launched on 4 March 2026 as the first tranche of a broader €6 billion return programme running through fiscal year 2028 (Reuters, 20 November 2025), with 819,871 shares already repurchased in the programme's first week (Siemens Energy, 9 March 2026); alongside a near-tripling of Q1 fiscal 2026 net profit to €746 million, as demand for gas turbines and grid infrastructure remained firm (MarketScreener, 2 March 2026); and a planned $1 billion US manufacturing expansion, including a new Mississippi facility for power grid equipment (Reuters, 3 February 2026). Broader European energy equity sentiment has also been shaped by elevated TTF gas prices following Middle East supply concerns (Irish Times, 2 March 2026), while the DAX closed at approximately 23,480 on 16 March 2026 (Investing.com, 16 March 2026).

Siemens Energy stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 16 March 2026, third-party Siemens Energy stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive outlook shaped by gas turbine demand, grid infrastructure spending, and the group's capital return programme.

J.P. Morgan (buy rating reaffirmation)

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Buller reaffirmed his buy rating on ENR on 3 March 2026, maintaining the overweight stance he has held since raising the target to €200 in February (MarketScreener, 3 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates a buy mean consensus across 25 analysts covering ENR, with an average 12-month price target of €165.68. Individual estimates span €89–€220, reflecting diverging assumptions on gas turbine margin sustainability, Siemens Gamesa execution, and the pace of energy-transition project delivery (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus snapshot)

Simply Wall St reports a consensus analyst price target of approximately €83.76 for ENR as of March 2026, noting that the figure reflects broker models anchored to expected earnings growth and profitability rather than recent price momentum. The platform notes that the target sits materially below prevailing market levels, citing the stock's stretched valuation relative to earnings estimates as a key consideration (Simply Wall St, 11 March 2026).

TipRanks (consensus range)

TipRanks places the average 12-month ENR stock forecast at €164.18, with a high estimate of €205 and a low of €90 across its analyst pool as of March 2026. The service notes that the average target represents approximately 14% upside from recent price levels, with the wide range between high and low estimates reflecting disagreement on the group's medium-term earnings trajectory (TipRanks, 12 March 2026).

Morgan Stanley (shareholding update)

Morgan Stanley reduced its overall voting stake in Siemens Energy to 3.64%, according to a regulatory filing reported by TipRanks. The reduction signals a recalibration of the bank's direct holding position and comes as ENR trades well above the €112 target Morgan Stanley set in September 2025 (TipRanks, 12 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Siemens Energy stock predictions cluster around €164–€166 on aggregate measures, while individual institutional targets from the prior February update cycle span €89–€220, with most named buy-rated brokers anchored in the €180–€200 range.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ENR stock price: Technical overview

On the daily chart at 4:22pm on 16 March 2026, the ENR stock price trades at €147.10, sitting just beneath the short-term moving average cluster with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at approximately €159 / €149 / €130 / €113 respectively. Price is below the 20-day and 50-day SMAs, which points to a near-term bearish alignment, while the 100-day and 200-day SMAs remain well below current levels and continue to act as deeper structural support.

Momentum is subdued. The 14-day RSI reads 44.34, a neutral reading that implies neither oversold conditions nor a clear recovery signal. The ADX (14) at 22.79 sits just below the 25 threshold, suggesting the prevailing downtrend lacks strong directional conviction.

To the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €179.38 is the first meaningful reference. A daily close back above the 50-day SMA near €149 would need to occur before that level comes into focus, with R2 at €192.32 coming into view only on a sustained recovery through R1. The Ichimoku base line at €153.68 also represents near-term overhead resistance.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €158.72 now acts as resistance after being broken to the downside, with S1 at €145.78 the immediate support reference. A loss of S1 would bring S2 near €125.12 into focus, which aligns broadly with the 100-day SMA shelf at €130.28. A move below that shelf would open the path toward the 200-day SMA near €112.61 (TradingView, 16 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Siemens Energy share price history (2024–2026)

ENR’s stock price opened March 2024 trading around €14.88, reflecting a period when the stock was still recovering from deep losses tied to turbine faults at its Siemens Gamesa wind division, which had weighed heavily on the share price through 2023.

The recovery gathered pace steadily through 2024. ENR closed 2024 at €50.26, having roughly tripled over the calendar year as the company resolved its Gamesa liabilities, returned to profitability, and benefited from surging demand for gas turbines and grid infrastructure driven by data centre and energy-transition investment.

Momentum accelerated sharply into 2025. ENR began the year near €50.70 and, after a brief pullback toward €48.21 in late January, climbed steadily through the summer, crossing the €100 mark in October 2025 for the first time. The stock hit a high of around €170.78 in late February 2026, supported by a record Q1 fiscal 2026 result and the announcement of a €2 billion share buyback.

Since that February peak, ENR has pulled back alongside broader European equity volatility. ENR closed at €147.50 on 16 March 2026, which is approximately 19.8% above its 1 January 2026 open of €121.68, and approximately 193.6% up year on year from its close of €50.26 on 30 December 2024.