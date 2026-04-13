HomeMarketsSharesSiemens Energy AG

Trade Siemens Energy AG - ENRus CFD

163.585-2.45%
The chart shows the ENRus stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 163.585, a high of 169.79, and a low of 164.295.
Sell

163.215

Buy

163.585

0.37
Low: 164.295High: 169.79
Sellers:
13.253%
Buyers:
86.747%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.37
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close168.47
Open164.295
1-Year Change205.47%
Day's Range164.295 - 169.79

Trade Siemens Energy AG - ENRus CFD

.

Latest shares articles

Siemens Energy logo displayed on the exterior of an industrial building against a blue sky
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Tariff loss guidance
Siemens Energy is a German energy technology company whose shares have remained in focus after management said 2026 tariff-related losses should stay in the low triple-digit million-euro range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENR price targets.
08:12, 10 April 2026
Siemens Energy logo displayed on a white exterior wall of a modern building
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Record orders, buyback support
Siemens Energy is a German energy technology company whose recent results included €17.6 billion in new orders, €746 million in net profit and a €2 billion share buyback programme. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technicals.
11:17, 27 March 2026
Siemens Energy logo on a building facade
Siemens Energy stock forecast: €2bn buyback, Q1 earnings
Siemens Energy is a German energy technology company whose 2026 performance has been shaped by a €2 billion share buyback, higher Q1 profit and planned US manufacturing expansion. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party ENR price targets and analysis.
14:51, 18 March 2026
Siemens Energy flag on a pole
Siemens Energy stock forecast: €2bn share buyback plan
Siemens Energy is a German power and grid equipment company; on 3 March 2026 it announced a €2bn share buyback and raised mid-term targets after a capital markets day. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
08:44, 10 March 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
7 hours ago
APA Group signs three-year strategic partnership with Siemens Energy
Reuters NewsEurope
15:14 (UTC), 11 April 2026
IPO of Leopard tank maker KNDS must ensure German-French parity, IG Metall's Kerner says
GlobeNewswireEurope
16:30 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Umicore - Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc.
PressetextEurope
13:35 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
PressetextEurope
13:35 (UTC), 10 April 2026
PVR: Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
Public TechnologiesEurope
06:57 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Goldman Sachs lifts Siemens Energy voting rights to 6.5% from 5%
PressetextEurope
06:56 (UTC), 10 April 2026
PVR: Siemens Energy AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
PressetextEurope
06:56 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG
ZawyaEurope
13:22 (UTC), 9 April 2026
PRESSR: ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC advances power transformation with six high‑voltage substations in Saudi Arabia
PressetextEurope
07:15 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Managers' transactions announcement according to article 19 MAR

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading