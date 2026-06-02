Siemens Energy Stock Forecast | Guidance Raise and Buyback

Siemens Energy AG (ENR) is trading at €163.77 in early European trading on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of €159.52–€166.33 as of 11:53am UTC on Capital.com's platform. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment toward ENR has been shaped by several near-term catalysts. The company raised its FY2026 revenue growth guidance to 14%–16%, from 11%–13%, and lifted its profit margin target to 10%–12% after reporting record Q2 FY2026 orders of €17.70bn, a 29.5% comparable rise, on 11 May 2026 (Siemens Energy IR, 12 May 2026). Reuters noted that Siemens Energy also accelerated its €6bn share buyback programme after pre-tax free cash flow rose 42% in the quarter (Reuters, 11 May 2026). On 26 May 2026, the company announced it would supply advanced technology and long-term services for the Mai-Liao Power Project in Taiwan, extending its pipeline of international grid and power-generation contracts (Siemens Energy, 26 May 2026). Broader European equity sentiment has also played a role, as investors continue to assess energy-transition infrastructure spending across the region. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Third-party Siemens Energy targets after Q2 guidance upgrade

As of 1 June 2026, third-party Siemens Energy stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive stance, shaped by the company's Q2 FY2026 earnings beat, raised full-year outlook, and accelerating grid and gas-turbine demand.

JPMorgan (Overweight reiteration)

JPMorgan analyst Phil Buller reiterated an Overweight rating on ENR with a price target of €225, leaving the figure unchanged from the post-Q2 revision issued on 12 May. The bank cited sustained structural demand from AI data-centre grid connections and power-equipment backlogs as the core rationale underpinning the target (MarketScreener, 28 May 2026).

Jefferies (Buy, target lifted)

Jefferies analyst Lucas Ferhani raised his ENR price target to €215 from €164, maintaining a Buy rating. The upgrade reflected accelerating grid order momentum and Siemens Energy's growing exposure to European and US energy-transition infrastructure contracts amid a record order backlog (MarketScreener, 18 May 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy, target maintained)

Deutsche Bank analyst Gael De-Bray maintained a Buy rating and a €200 price target on ENR. The firm cited improved group fundamentals after Siemens Energy raised its FY2026 comparable revenue growth guidance to 14%–16% and lifted its net income outlook to approximately €4bn (Stock Analysis, 26 May 2026).

Goldman Sachs (Buy, target raised)

Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel raised ENR's price target to €212 from €185, retaining a Buy rating. The revision followed a 42% year-on-year increase in Q2 pre-tax free cash flow to €1.98bn, as well as the company's decision to accelerate its €6bn share buyback programme (MarketScreener, 13 May 2026).

Stock Analysis (consensus overview)

Stock Analysis aggregated a Buy consensus from 25 analysts polled by S&P Global, with an average 12-month price target of €191.40, a high of €250 and a low of €100. The wide dispersion, spanning €150 between the most bullish and most cautious broker, suggests that analysts differ on Gamesa wind execution risk and valuation headroom at current levels. Barclays held a Hold rating with a €110 target (Stock Analysis, 26 May 2026).

Takeaway: individual broker targets ranged from €200 to €225 among the most constructive names, while the S&P Global consensus average of €191.40 was tempered by more cautious outliers. Across the bullish cases, analysts commonly cited strong grid and gas-turbine demand.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Siemens Energy earnings: latest results and upcoming dates

Siemens Energy reported its Q2 FY2026 results on 12 May 2026, covering the three months to 31 March 2026. The company posted record quarterly orders of €17.70bn, a 29.5% comparable increase year on year, alongside improved profitability and a 42% rise in pre-tax free cash flow to €1.98bn, up from €1.39bn in Q2 FY2025 (Siemens Energy IR, 12 May 2026).

Following the Q2 beat, Siemens Energy raised its full-year FY2026 guidance on 12 May 2026. The company now targets comparable revenue growth of 14%–16%, revised upward from 11%–13%, a profit margin of 10%–12%, net income of approximately €4bn, and free cash flow pre-tax of approximately €8bn (Yahoo Finance, 12 May 2026).

Alongside the guidance upgrade, Siemens Energy announced an acceleration of its standing share buyback programme, with total authorised repurchases of €6bn (Siemens Energy IR, 20 November 2025). Reuters reported the accelerated pace on 12 May 2026 as a direct consequence of the stronger cash flow performance (Reuters, 11 May 2026). The company's next scheduled earnings release is Q3 FY2026, which covers the period to 30 June 2026 and is expected in August 2026, in line with the prior-year Q3 FY2025 release date of 6 August 2025, although no official date had been confirmed as of 1 June 2026 (MarketScreener, 6 August 2025).

ENR stock price: technical overview

The ENR stock price trades at €163.77 as of 11:53am UTC on 1 June 2026, below the cluster of short- and medium-term moving averages. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs stand at approximately €175, €167, €159 and €132 respectively, with the last price beneath the 20- and 50-day SMAs. This places the near-term trend under pressure. The Hull moving average (9) at €163.45 sits close to the current price, while the Ichimoku base line at €175.45 acts as a layer of resistance overhead.

The 14-day RSI from TradingView reads 42.07, placing momentum in lower-neutral territory below the 50 midpoint. The average directional index (14) registers 13.30, a reading below 15 that TradingView data associates with a weak or non-trending phase. This suggests the recent directional move has limited trend strength.

On the topside, the classic pivot point sits at €170.56. A daily close above that level would put the R1 figure at €181.88 back in view, with R2 at €200.52 as the next reference. On the downside, S1 at €151.92 is the nearest classic support reference below current price, while the 100-day SMA near €158.50 represents the proximate moving-average shelf. A sustained move beneath that level could risk a drift toward the S1 area (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Siemens Energy share price history (2024–2026)

ENR’s stock price closed at around €25.53 in early June 2024, trading in a tight range that had persisted for much of the year as the market weighed ongoing losses at the Gamesa wind turbine unit against recovering demand in the gas and grid divisions.

The stock began climbing through late 2024 and into early 2025, closing the year at approximately €50.26, before a sharp sell-off in early April 2025 dragged the price to an intraday low of €41.94 on 7 April 2025. The move coincided with a broad European equity retreat during a period of heightened US tariff uncertainty. ENR then recovered from that low, regaining upward momentum through the second half of 2025, supported by a Capital Markets Day in November 2025 at which the company upgraded its medium-term financial targets. The stock closed at €112.47 on 20 November 2025.

The rally extended into 2026, with ENR opening the year at €123.03 on 2 January before reaching an intraday peak of €192.64 on 27 April 2026 following a record-breaking Q2 earnings release. A pullback through late May trimmed those gains.

ENR closed at €163.25 on 1 June 2026, approximately 32.7% higher year to date and 87.5% higher year on year.