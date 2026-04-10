Siemens Energy AG (ENR) is trading at €164.59 as of 3:11pm UTC on 8 April 2026, within an intraday range of €146.25–€165.73, per Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The rebound comes as market participants reassess Siemens Energy's direct financial exposure to US import tariffs, with management guiding that tariff-related losses for fiscal year 2026 will be limited to the low triple-digit million-euro range, supported by 28 production sites in the United States. Underlying fundamentals remain a counterweight to macro pressures. The company reported first-quarter net profit of €746 million, nearly tripling year on year, alongside a record order backlog of €146 billion, while a €2 billion share buyback programme and the stock's recent inclusion in the Stoxx Europe 50 index have contributed additional demand. Broader European equity markets have also been volatile throughout April 2026 amid escalating US trade policy concerns, with Germany's DAX among the indices most affected by tariff-related sentiment (Ad-hoc News, 7 April 2026).

Siemens Energy stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 8 April 2026, third-party Siemens Energy stock predictions reflect divergent assumptions around gas turbine cycle duration, the Siemens Gamesa wind division turnaround, US tariff exposure, and free cash flow conversion.

Yahoo Finance / Simply Wall St (market price vs. consensus check)

At a share price of €152.20 at the time of capture, ENR was trading approximately 8% below the then-prevailing broker consensus target of €166.08, sitting just under the central estimate of the analyst pool. The analysis cites sustained electrification, data centre, and energy-transition demand as the structural rationale underpinning longer-dated buy-leaning models, while also noting that DCF-based approaches produce materially lower fair value estimates (Yahoo Finance, 2 April 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus snapshot)

MarketScreener aggregates coverage from 25 analysts and records a mean consensus rating of buy alongside an average 12-month price target of €165.68, with estimates ranging from a low of €89 to a high of €220. The wide spread reflects divergent assumptions on Siemens Gamesa profitability, gas turbine servicing revenue, and free cash flow conversion against a backdrop of ongoing tariff uncertainty (MarketScreener, 6 April 2026).

Investing.com (consensus estimate aggregation)

Investing.com aggregates submissions from 25 analysts and places the average 12-month ENR price target at €165.68, with the high estimate at €220 and the low at €89. The aggregation reflects upward earnings and revenue estimate revisions following the company's fiscal first-quarter results, with analysts citing continued grid modernisation and gas turbine servicing demand as key supports (Investing.com, 8 April 2026).

Zacks (sector valuation context)

Zacks notes that Siemens Energy is among a cohort of 'old economy' industrials identified as rebounding in early 2026 on strong earnings growth and attractive valuations relative to sector peers, with the stock singled out alongside others for improving free cash flow generation and order backlog momentum. The piece flags that valuation upside remains contingent on execution across the Siemens Gamesa division and resolution of tariff-related cost pressures (Yahoo Finance, 6 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these Siemens Energy stock predictions, broker consensus targets cluster between €166 and €166.08 on a mean basis, with the high estimate reaching €220 and buy ratings dominant; DCF-anchored models from platforms including Simply Wall St diverge sharply lower at approximately €84, underscoring significant methodological dispersion across the analyst community.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ENR stock price: Technical overview

The ENR stock price is trading at €164.59 as of 3:11pm UTC on 8 April 2026, holding above a broad moving-average cluster where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sit at approximately €150 / €154 / €137 / €117, all returning buy signals per TradingView. The Hull moving average (9) at €154.27 also registers a buy, and with the 20-day SMA running above the 50-day SMA, a 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across the short-term window.

Momentum is upper-neutral to firm: the 14-day RSI sits at 59.56, within the upper-neutral range and consistent with constructive near-term price action without yet signalling stretched conditions, according to TradingView. The average directional index (14) reads 20.02, below the conventional 25 threshold, indicating that the prevailing trend lacks a strong directional impulse at present.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €160.05 is the first reference above the current price; a daily close above that level would bring R2 at €177.85 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €146.95 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA near €137 forming the next meaningful MA shelf. A move beneath that area would expose S1 at €129.15, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 8 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Siemens Energy share price history (2024–2026)

ENR’s stock price opened April 2024 near €17.90, having spent much of late 2023 and early 2024 in the mid-to-upper teens following significant turbulence caused by blade faults and cost overruns at its Siemens Gamesa wind subsidiary the previous year.

The stock began a sustained recovery through the second half of 2024, climbing steadily from around €24 in June to close the year at €50.26 on 30 December 2024, a near-tripling over eight months as the group posted improving earnings and outlined a credible path to profitability at Gamesa.

That momentum carried into 2025. ENR pushed through €60 by late January, held broadly in the €50–€65 range through spring, then dipped to an intraday low of €41.94 on 7 April 2025 amid a sharp global equity sell-off. Recovery was brisk: the stock climbed back above €75 by mid-May and continued higher through the summer, crossing €100 in November for the first time. It closed 2025 at €120.63 on 30 December.

The rally extended into early 2026, with ENR reaching a closing high of €166.67 on 27 February before pulling back on renewed tariff concerns. ENR closed at €164.57 on 8 April 2026, up approximately 228% over the two-year period from 8 April 2024.