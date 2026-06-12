Learn about the reported SpaceX IPO plans for 2026, including its business model, potential valuation, key price drivers, and how to trade its stock via CFDs if it becomes available. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

This is a marketing communication and should not be construed as investment advice. IPO stocks can be highly volatile. Early trading may involve rapid price movements, limited trading history and significant risk.

SpaceX is targeting a 12 June 2026 Nasdaq listing under the ticker SPCX, with pricing expected after market close on 11 June.

Reports suggest SpaceX is seeking to raise about $75bn at a valuation of roughly $1.75tn, with investor demand reportedly above $250bn before final pricing.

Starlink growth, launch activity, Starship progress and future capital spending are central to how public markets may assess SpaceX.

The IPO has drawn scrutiny around governance, investor protection, potential Chinese investment and the possible impact of index inclusion.

SpaceX has reportedly reserved up to 30% of the offering for retail investors, which would be unusual for a large US IPO.

If SpaceX lists and becomes available on Capital.com, SpaceX share CFDs would let traders speculate on price movements without owning the underlying shares.

IPO stocks can be volatile, and CFDs are leveraged products, meaning both profits and losses can be magnified.

Latest SpaceX IPO news: 10 June 2026

As of 10 June 2026, SpaceX's IPO is on track for expected pricing on 11 June and a planned Nasdaq debut on 12 June under the ticker SPCX (Reuters, 15 May 2026). Reports suggest investor demand has surpassed $250bn – compared with the $75bn SpaceX is seeking to raise – leaving the deal around 3.5 to four times oversubscribed before final pricing (Reuters, 9 June 2026). Demand may change before the IPO is priced.

The IPO has also drawn political scrutiny. Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the SEC to delay the offering, citing concerns around investor protection, market integrity, valuation, governance and the potential impact of fast index inclusion on passive investors (Business Insider, 10 June 2026).

The deal structure is another point of focus. SpaceX has reportedly reserved up to 30% of the offering for retail investors, which is unusual for a large US IPO typically dominated by institutional investors (Reuters, 3 June 2026; CNBC, 21 May 2026). Some analysts have also linked the IPO window to pressure in crypto and other risk assets, as investors raise cash for large equity listings, although these flows cannot be directly attributed to SpaceX (Yahoo Finance, 8 June 2026).

When is the SpaceX IPO date?

SpaceX is targeting a 12 June 2026 Nasdaq listing, after confidentially filing with the US SEC on 1 April 2026 (Bloomberg, 1 April 2026; Reuters, 15 May 2026). A confidential filing allows the SEC to review a company's registration documents before a public prospectus is released; under SEC rules, companies must publicly file a registration statement at least 15 days before a roadshow (CNBC, 1 April 2026). SpaceX publicly filed its S-1 prospectus with the SEC on 20 May 2026, offering investors a first public view of its internal finances and risk factors (Yahoo Finance, 20 May 2026).

SpaceX's roadshow launched on 4 June 2026 – ahead of the previously reported week-of-8-June estimate – driven by an accelerated timeline following a quicker-than-expected SEC review (BNN Bloomberg, 15 May 2026). Share pricing is expected after market close on 11 June, with the first trading day targeted for 12 June on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX (Reuters, 3 June 2026; Yahoo Finance, 3 June 2026). Reuters reports SpaceX is targeting an IPO price of $135 per share for an offering of 556.6 million shares, targeting a $75bn raise at a $1.75tn valuation – which would be the largest IPO in stock market history (Reuters, 3 June 2026. Approximately 125 analysts from 21 participating banks are expected to meet SpaceX management, and a dedicated event for around 1,500 retail investors is planned for 11 June (Finimize, 7 April 2026).

Key IPO timing factors include:

Factor Why it matters SEC review SpaceX confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the SEC on 1 April 2026 and publicly filed its S-1 on 20 May 2026; the public filing provides detail on financials, risk factors, and share structure (Yahoo Finance, 20 May 2026). Roadshow demand SpaceX's roadshow kicked off around 4–5 June 2026; strong investor demand can push the final price to the top of or above the range ahead of the market debut (Reuters, 3 June 2026). Market conditions Broader equity market sentiment can influence IPO timing; SpaceX's own advisers have noted the listing could slip to 2027 depending on conditions (Reuters, 3 June 2026). Starlink growth Starlink's subscriber base and revenue – estimated at 58% of SpaceX's total revenue in 2024 – are central to valuation discussions (SpaceXStock.com, 25 March 2026). IPO structure Reuters reported that Elon Musk is discussing allocating up to 30% of IPO shares to retail investors – at least three times the typical 5–10% reserved in standard public offerings (Reuters, 3 June 2026; Seeking Alpha, 26 March 2026).

SpaceX has previously been discussed as a possible Starlink spin-off candidate. However, current reporting points to a wider SpaceX listing rather than a confirmed standalone Starlink IPO.

What is SpaceX?

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is a US private aerospace and satellite communications company founded by Elon Musk in 2002. It develops rockets, spacecraft and satellite networks used for commercial launches, government missions, broadband connectivity and future space transport projects.

Its main operations include Falcon rocket launches, Dragon spacecraft missions, Starship development and Starlink satellite internet services.

Key milestones in SpaceX’s journey

2002 – Elon Musk founded SpaceX.

– Elon Musk founded SpaceX. 2008 – Falcon 1 becomes the first privately developed liquid-fuelled rocket to reach orbit.

– Falcon 1 becomes the first privately developed liquid-fuelled rocket to reach orbit. 2012 – Dragon becomes the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.

– Dragon becomes the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to the International Space Station. 2020 – SpaceX launches NASA astronauts to the ISS, becoming the first private company to complete a crewed orbital mission.

– SpaceX launches NASA astronauts to the ISS, becoming the first private company to complete a crewed orbital mission. 2025 – Starlink expands further across consumer, enterprise, maritime and aviation broadband markets.

– Starlink expands further across consumer, enterprise, maritime and aviation broadband markets. 2026 – SpaceX is reportedly preparing for a June IPO, with Starlink expected to play a major role in the valuation case.

How does SpaceX make money?

SpaceX earns revenue from a mix of launch services, government contracts, satellite broadband subscriptions and emerging technology projects.

Revenue stream Description Launch services Fees from commercial companies, NASA and defence agencies for satellite, cargo and crew launches. Starlink subscriptions Monthly broadband charges from residential, enterprise, maritime, aviation and other users. Government contracts Long-term contracts and mission payments linked to civil, defence and space exploration programmes. Satellite deployment Paid launches for companies and institutions placing satellites into orbit. Emerging initiatives Newer areas including direct-to-cell services, Starship-based missions and space infrastructure concepts.

SpaceX reportedly generated about $15bn–$16bn in revenue and around $8bn in profit in 2024, according to Reuters reporting from January 2026 (Reuters, 1 April 2026). More recent figures reported by The Information in April 2026 indicate that SpaceX's 2025 revenue exceeded $18.5bn, though the company posted a loss of nearly $5bn for the year – a reversal largely attributed to the integration of xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture acquired by SpaceX in February 2026 (Reuters, 10 April 2026). Starlink is widely viewed as the primary driver of SpaceX's commercial growth, accounting for an estimated $10bn of total revenue in 2025 and generating around $6bn in EBITDA from its core launch and satellite operations (Yahoo Finance, 14 April 2026).

What might influence the SpaceX live stock price?

If SpaceX lists publicly, its share price could be influenced by operational performance, reported financials, investor demand, regulation and broader market conditions. The same themes may also affect sentiment toward other space, satellite and aerospace companies. Any SpaceX CFDs, if offered, would track movements in the underlying share price without giving traders ownership of SpaceX shares.

Starlink subscriber growth and profitability

Starlink is expected to be central to the SpaceX investment case. The satellite internet service passed 10 million subscribers in February 2026, after doubling its customer base in 2025 from 4.5 million to 9 million.

Potential price drivers include:

Subscriber growth in existing and new markets

Average revenue per user

Pricing changes and hardware costs

Enterprise, aviation and maritime adoption

Direct-to-cell service development

Network reliability and capacity

The scale of Starlink’s revenues, and the cost of maintaining and replacing its satellite constellation, may be important to how public markets value SpaceX.

Launch cadence, cost efficiency and reusability

SpaceX’s reusable rocket model has changed launch economics across the aerospace sector. A higher launch cadence can support revenue, but delays, failed launches or regulatory interruptions may affect sentiment.

Potential stock price influences include:

Annual launch volume

Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy reliability

Launch margins

New government or commercial contracts

Delays linked to safety, regulation or technical issues

A consistent launch schedule may support confidence in SpaceX’s operating model, while disruption could increase short-term volatility.

Progress on Starship

Starship is SpaceX’s fully reusable heavy-lift rocket programme. It is linked to future satellite deployment, lunar missions and longer-term space transport plans.

Investors may follow:

Orbital test progress

Regulatory approvals

In-space refuelling milestones

NASA and other government contract updates

Starship’s role in lowering satellite deployment costs

Starship could affect long-term growth expectations, but it also carries technical, financial and regulatory risk.

IPO valuation and capital raise

Reports suggest SpaceX is seeking to raise about $75bn and may target a valuation of roughly $1.75tn-$2tn. If completed at that scale, it would be larger than Saudi Aramco’s 2019 IPO, which raised $29.4bn.

Valuation may be influenced by:

Reported revenue and profit figures

Starlink’s share of total revenue

Future capital spending needs

Investor appetite for large technology listings

Governance disclosures in the public S-1

Index inclusion expectations after listing

Because the public prospectus has not yet been released, investors will need to assess the official filings once available.

Regulation and geopolitical factors

SpaceX operates across regulated industries, including telecommunications, aerospace, defence and satellite spectrum. That makes regulatory and geopolitical developments important to any public-market valuation.

Potential factors include:

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum decisions

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launch approvals

Defence contract scrutiny

Export controls

Orbital debris and environmental concerns

International competition in satellite communications and launch services

Any regulatory delay or change in government procurement priorities could affect market sentiment.

What would SpaceX share CFD trading involve?

If SpaceX becomes publicly listed and is made available on Capital.com, traders may be able to speculate on SpaceX share price movements through contracts for difference (CFDs). CFDs let you trade price movements without owning the underlying shares.

If SpaceX share CFDs become available, key points to consider may include:

Availability would depend on market access, liquidity, demand and internal product review after listing. Trading SpaceX share CFDs would not give you voting rights, dividends or ownership of the underlying shares. Newly listed shares can experience sharp price movements, particularly during early trading when liquidity and price discovery are still developing. CFDs are traded on margin, which means both gains and losses can exceed the initial amount required to open a position. Tools such as stop-losses and take-profits can help manage exposure, although not all stop-losses are guaranteed. Official filings, IPO pricing, first-day liquidity, company disclosures and post-listing news may all influence price movements.

CFDs are leveraged products. Leverage can magnify both profits and losses, so it’s important to understand the risks before trading. This section is for information only and is not an invitation or recommendation to trade SpaceX, any IPO stock, or CFDs.

Learn more in our CFD trading guide.

Which space and aerospace share CFDs can I trade?

SpaceX remains private until any IPO is completed. In the meantime, several listed companies provide exposure to aerospace, satellite technology, defence contracting or space-related activity via CFDs.

These companies differ from SpaceX in structure, business model and risk profile. Traders should review each company’s financials, sector exposure and market conditions before deciding whether any related product is appropriate for them. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

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