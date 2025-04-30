Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is trading at $237.85, and the session's intraday range was $237.60–$248.04 as of 1:11pm UTC on 23 July 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The pullback comes amid broader Nasdaq volatility, with chip and technology shares recording mixed performances in July after a strong first-half rally that included multiple Dow records above 53,000 (Investopedia, 6 July 2026). Investor attention is now turning to Amazon's Q2 2026 earnings release, scheduled for after market close on 30 July 2026, followed by a conference call (Business Wire, 16 July 2026). Trading activity may also reflect positioning ahead of the report (MarketBeat, 21 July 2026). In Q1 2026, Amazon's revenue rose 16.6% year on year to $181.52bn (Barchart, 29 April 2026).

Third-party Amazon outlook: Q2 earnings, AWS growth, and AI spending

As of 23 July 2026, third-party Amazon stock predictions show a range of 12-month projections based partly on differing expectations for AWS growth and AI-related capital spending. The following summaries cover specific, dated forecasts from independent sources ahead of Amazon's 30 July earnings release.

Wells Fargo (broker price target)

Wells Fargo raised its 12-month price target for Amazon to $313 and maintained a positive stance on the shares The bank identified expected AWS growth as the main driver of its projection (Investing.com, 2 July 2026).

TD Cowen (broker price target)

TD Cowen set a 12-month price target of $340 for Amazon, down from $350, and maintained a Buy rating. Its outlook reflects an assessment of momentum in Amazon's cloud segment ahead of the next earnings report (Yahoo Finance, 9 July 2026).

MarketBeat (broker consensus)

MarketBeat's aggregated broker data projects an average 12-month price target of $312.79 for Amazon, with a Moderate Buy consensus based on forecasts from 60 brokerages. The data includes 57 Buy ratings and three Hold ratings, with no Sell ratings recorded (MarketBeat, 11 July 2026).

Public.com (consensus overview)

Public.com reports a 12-month price target of $307.48 for Amazon, based on estimates from 40 analysts covering the stock. Collectively, they assigned it a consensus Buy rating. The projection reflects differing assumptions about demand for cloud services and investment in AI infrastructure (Public.com, 21 July 2026).

MarketScreener (analyst consensus)

MarketScreener reports an average 12-month price target of $313.13 for Amazon, based on estimates from 66 analysts. Individual forecasts range from $207 to $370. This reflects differing views on the durability of AWS growth and the pace of AI-related capital expenditure (MarketScreener, 22 July 2026).

Across these projections, Amazon's July 2026 price targets mostly fall between $307 and $340, while the broadest set of individual estimates spans $207 to $370. Predictions and third-party forecasts can be inaccurate because they cannot account for every market development.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Amazon Q2 2026 earnings: what to expect

Amazon is scheduled to report its Q2 2026 financial results on 30 July 2026. The company has confirmed a conference call at 2pm PT/5pm ET on the same day (Amazon.com IR, 15 July 2026). Amazon will webcast the call and accompanying slides live, with a recording available on its investor relations site for at least three months (Business Wire, 16 July 2026).

Amazon previously guided for second-quarter net sales of $194bn–$199bn, according to guidance issued with its first-quarter results (Amazon.com IR, 29 April 2026). Consensus estimates compiled by Zacks Investment Research, based on forecasts from 14 analysts, put expected earnings per share (EPS) at $1.82. This compares with reported EPS of $1.68 in the same quarter a year earlier (Nasdaq, 21 July 2026).

In Q1 2026, Amazon reported EPS of $2.78, compared with a consensus estimate of $1.63. Revenue rose 16.6% year on year to $181.52bn, above the analyst estimate of $177.28bn (Yahoo Finance, 29 April 2026), while AWS revenue increased 28% year on year, its highest growth rate in 15 quarters (GeekWire, 29 April 2026). Amazon also reported capital expenditure of $43.20bn as it continued to invest in AI infrastructure (Amazon.com IR, 29 April 2026).

Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Forecast figures may also change before Amazon publishes its confirmed results on 30 July 2026.

AMZN stock price: technical overview

As of 1:11pm on 23 July 2026, the AMZN stock price trades near $237.85, below its 20-, 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of approximately $244, $251 and $241 respectively, but above its 200-day SMA near $234, according to TradingView data. With the price below the shorter-term averages, the indicators do not show a consistent upward alignment (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

Momentum readings are mixed to neutral. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) stands at 48.40, within its neutral range, while the 14-day average directional index (ADX) is 20.39. This is below the level of 25 that technical analysts commonly associate with an established trend (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

Above the current price, the classic R1 pivot near $261 is the nearest technical reference. A daily close above that level could bring the R2 pivot near $285 into focus, according to TradingView's pivot data (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

Below the current price, the classic pivot near $244 is the closest reference, while the 200-day SMA near $234 provides a longer-term technical level. A move below the 200-day SMA could bring the classic S1 pivot near $220 into focus (TradingView, 23 July 2026) (TradingView, 23 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Amazon share price history (2024–2026)

AMZN’s stock price has traded within a wide range over the past two years, moving from a low near $151.70 in early August 2024 to an all-time closing high of $274.99 on 6 May 2026. The stock began the summer of 2024 in the $180s before falling to its low for that year during a broader technology-sector pullback. It then recovered through late 2024 and early 2025.

The share price fell more sharply in April 2025, reaching approximately $161.51 on 7 April. The decline coincided with new US tariff announcements and wider uncertainty about global trade. From there, the stock recovered and moved above $270 by late May 2026 as market participants assessed AWS growth and Amazon's investment in AI infrastructure.

More recently, AMZN has declined from those highs, trading near $237.50 on 23 July 2026 as investors assessed their positions ahead of the company's 30 July earnings release. Over the preceding year, the share price was broadly unchanged to slightly higher, while remaining below its 52-week high of $278.56.