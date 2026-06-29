Trade Lockheed Martin Corp - LMT

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a global security and aerospace company that engages in the research, design, manufacture, integration and development of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Founded in 1912 as Glenn L. Martin Company, after Glenn L. Martin built his first plane in a rented church at the urging of Orville Wright. A few months later, Allan and Malcolm Lockheed founded the Alco Hydro-Aeroplane Company, which was later renamed as the Lockheed Aircraft Company.

In 1961, Glenn L. Martin Company merged with Marietta Corporation to become The Martin Marietta Corporation. Finally, in 1995, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Corp. joined forces to become Lockheed Martin, the largest provider of IT services, systems integration and training to the US government.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin primarily serves the US Department of Defense and US federal government agencies along with foreign military sales contracted through the US government across 40 nations. Its subsidiary, Sikorsky, provides military and rotary-wing aircraft to all five branches of the US armed forces.

The company does business in four major segments: aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space. Its aeronautics business offers the world’s only fifth generation fighters focused on combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, airlift, sustainment and aeronautical research and development.

The missiles and fire control segment develops weapon systems, sensors and services that provide customers with state-of-the-art, air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems, manned and unmanned ground vehicles, energy management solutions and more.

Rotary and mission systems deliver military and commercial helicopters, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, along with simulation and training solutions. It also offers cyber solutions through a portfolio of over 1,000 programmes in more than 100 countries, delivering transformative capabilities that can connect people, platforms and networks.

Lastly, Lockheed Martin Space offers transformative technologies. Its portfolio of satellites, space transportation systems, missile systems, classified systems and services supports national security systems in deep space research, hypersonic strike and also in energy, weather and Earth science and other commercial communications.

Since 1995, Lockheed Martin has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It trades under the ticker ‘LMT’.