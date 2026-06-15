SpaceX (SPCX) Closes Up 19% on Nasdaq Stock Market Debut — What’s Next After IPO

Learn about SpaceX’s IPO, including its business model, valuation, key price drivers and how to trade SpaceX CFDs on Capital.com. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage can amplify both profits and losses.

This is a marketing communication and should not be construed as investment advice. IPO stocks can be highly volatile. Early trading may involve rapid price movements, limited trading history and significant risk.

Takeaways SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 a share before its 12 June 2026 Nasdaq listing under the ticker SPCX.

The IPO raised $75bn through the sale of 555.56m shares, valuing SpaceX at about $1.77tn.

SPCX opened at $150 on 12 June 2026 and closed at $160.95, a first-day gain of 19.2%. The stock reached an intraday high of $176.52, while trading volume exceeded 500m shares.

The first-day close lifted SpaceX’s market capitalisation to approximately $2.1–$2.2tn, placing it among the largest US-listed companies by market value.

Starlink growth, launch activity, Starship progress and future capital spending are central to how public markets may assess SpaceX.

The IPO has drawn scrutiny around valuation, governance, investor protection, retail participation and the possible impact of index inclusion.

SpaceX allocated approximately 22.5% of the IPO to retail investors – well above the typical 5–10% for large US listings – contributing to strong first-day retail demand.

SpaceX share CFDs are now available on Capital.com, allowing traders to speculate on SPCX price movements without owning the underlying shares.

IPO stocks can be volatile, and CFDs are leveraged products, meaning both profits and losses can be magnified.

SPCX options are set to begin trading on 16 June 2026; early options activity may be heavy and volatile.

Latest SpaceX IPO news: 15 June 2026

SpaceX shares opened trading on 12 June 2026 at $150, up from the $135 IPO price, and closed at $160.95 – a first-day gain of 19.2% – giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately $2.1–$2.2tn at close (CBS News, 12 June 2026). During the session, SPCX hit an intraday high of $176.52 before retreating (CNN Business, 12 June 2026). The IPO offering is scheduled to close on 15 June 2026, subject to customary conditions, with underwriters holding a 30-day option to purchase up to 83.33m additional shares at $135 (Reuters, 12 June 2026). If exercised in full, the greenshoe option could add up to $11.25bn to total proceeds.

The debut was widely watched as a test of investor appetite for large technology and AI-related listings. Trading volume exceeded 500m shares on the first day, reflecting the scale of institutional and retail demand. Some market participants viewed the strong open as an indicator of demand for a broader pipeline of large technology IPOs anticipated for 2026 (New York Times, 14 June 2026).

The final retail allocation was confirmed at approximately 22.5% of the offering – below the 30% initially discussed, but still well above the 5–10% typical of large US listings. The unusually large retail allocation contributed to strong first-day retail participation, particularly among investors who had been unable to secure shares at the IPO price (CNBC, 12 June 2026).

Valuation is likely to remain a key area of focus. At SPCX's first-day close of $160.95, the stock traded at approximately 112x its 2025 revenue, significantly above comparable mega-cap technology multiples (Ion Analytics, 9 April 2026). Morningstar reaffirmed its fair value estimate of $780bn, or $63 per share, following the debut, citing the narrow moat in launch and satellite businesses and wide uncertainty around the xAI unit (Morningstar UK, 11 June 2026; (Morningstar.com, 9 June 2026).

Options on SPCX are set to begin trading on Tuesday, 16 June 2026 (SpotGamma, 10 June 2026). Given the size of the float, the retail allocation and the level of investor attention around the listing, early options activity may be heavy and volatile. Options trading can also influence the underlying share price through hedging activity, particularly in the early stages of price discovery (Reuters, 12 June 2026).

When did SpaceX IPO?

SpaceX priced its IPO after the US market closed on 11 June 2026, with shares beginning to trade on 12 June 2026 on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Nasdaq Texas under the ticker SPCX (CNBC, 12 June 2026). SpaceX had previously confidentially filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 1 April 2026 (CNBC, 1 April 2026; Bloomberg, 1 April 2026) and publicly filed its S-1 prospectus on 20 May 2026, offering investors a first public view of its internal finances and risk factors (Yahoo Finance, 20 May 2026). The company's pricing announcement confirmed the $135 offer price, the sale of 555.56m shares and the offering close, scheduled for 15 June 2026, subject to customary closing conditions (Reuters, 3 June 2026).

SpaceX's roadshow launched on 4 June 2026 – ahead of the previously reported week beginning 8 June – after the SEC review moved faster than expected (Reuters, 16 May 2026). Share pricing was confirmed after market close on 11 June 2026 at $135 per share, with shares opening for trading on 12 June at $150 (CBS News, 12 June 2026). The company sold 555.56m shares, raising $75bn at a $1.77tn valuation – the largest IPO in stock market history (LA Times, 11 June 2026).

Key IPO timing factors include:

Factor Why it matters SEC review SpaceX confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the SEC on 1 April 2026 and publicly filed its S-1 on 20 May 2026; the public filing provides detail on financials, risk factors, and share structure (Yahoo Finance, 20 May 2026). Roadshow demand SpaceX’s roadshow kicked off around 4–5 June 2026; the IPO later priced at $135 a share, giving traders a fixed reference point for the first day of trading (Reuters, 12 June 2026). Market conditions The IPO debuted on a day when the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both rose, placing the listing within a firmer broader-market session (24/7 Wall St., 12 June 2026). Starlink growth Starlink's subscriber base and revenue – estimated at 58% of SpaceX's total revenue in 2024 – are central to valuation discussions (SpaceXStock.com, 25 March 2026). IPO structure Reuters reported that Elon Musk is discussing allocating up to 30% of IPO shares to retail investors – at least three times the typical 5–10% reserved in standard public offerings (Reuters, 3 June 2026; Seeking Alpha, 26 March 2026). Greenshoe (overallotment) option Underwriters hold a 30-day option to purchase up to 83.33m additional shares at $135, potentially adding $11.25bn to total proceeds; this could also act as a price stabilisation mechanism below the offer price. Options market launch SPCX options begin trading on 16 June 2026, two trading days after the IPO; early activity may be heavy and volatile, which may drive additional price swings in the underlying stock.

SpaceX has previously been discussed as a possible Starlink spin-off candidate. However, current reporting points to a wider SpaceX listing rather than a confirmed standalone Starlink IPO.

What is SpaceX?

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is a US-listed aerospace and satellite communications company founded by Elon Musk in 2002. It develops rockets, spacecraft and satellite networks used for commercial launches, government missions, broadband connectivity and future space transport projects.

Its main operations include Falcon rocket launches, Dragon spacecraft missions, Starship development and Starlink satellite internet services.

Key milestones in SpaceX’s journey

2002 – Elon Musk founded SpaceX.

– Elon Musk founded SpaceX. 2008 – Falcon 1 becomes the first privately developed liquid-fuelled rocket to reach orbit.

– Falcon 1 becomes the first privately developed liquid-fuelled rocket to reach orbit. 2012 – Dragon becomes the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to the International Space Station.

– Dragon becomes the first commercial spacecraft to deliver cargo to the International Space Station. 2020 – SpaceX launches NASA astronauts to the ISS, becoming the first private company to complete a crewed orbital mission.

– SpaceX launches NASA astronauts to the ISS, becoming the first private company to complete a crewed orbital mission. 2025 – Starlink expands further across consumer, enterprise, maritime and aviation broadband markets.

– Starlink expands further across consumer, enterprise, maritime and aviation broadband markets. 2026 – SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history, raising $75bn at $135 per share on 11 June 2026; shares opened at $150 and closed at $160.95 (+19.2%) on 12 June on Nasdaq under ticker SPCX (CNBC, 121 June 2026); reported calculations put Elon Musk's net worth above $1tn at the time of the debut (Reuters, 11 June 2026).

How does SpaceX make money?

SpaceX earns revenue from a mix of launch services, government contracts, satellite broadband subscriptions and emerging technology projects.

Revenue stream Description Launch services Fees from commercial companies, NASA and defence agencies for satellite, cargo and crew launches. Starlink subscriptions Monthly broadband charges from residential, enterprise, maritime, aviation and other users. Government contracts Long-term contracts and mission payments linked to civil, defence and space exploration programmes. Satellite deployment Paid launches for companies and institutions placing satellites into orbit. Emerging initiatives Newer areas including direct-to-cell services, Starship-based missions and space infrastructure concepts.

SpaceX reportedly generated about $15bn–$16bn in revenue and around $8bn in profit in 2024, according to Reuters reporting from January 2026. The Information reported in April 2026 that SpaceX's 2025 revenue exceeded $18.5bn, although the company posted a loss of nearly $5bn for the year (Outlook Business, 10 April 2026). Reports attributed that reversal largely to the integration of xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, which SpaceX acquired in February 2026 (Reuters, 4 February 2026). Starlink is widely viewed as the main driver of SpaceX's commercial growth, accounting for an estimated $10bn of total revenue in 2025 and generating around $6bn in EBITDA from its core launch and satellite operations.

What might influence the SpaceX live stock price?

Now that SpaceX is publicly listed, its share price may be influenced by operational performance, reported financials, investor demand, regulation and broader market conditions. The same themes may also affect sentiment toward other space, satellite and aerospace companies. SpaceX share CFDs on Capital.com track movements in the underlying SPCX share price without giving traders ownership of the shares.

Key post-listing price factors include:

Index inclusion

Index eligibility is a potential near-term driver for SPCX. Nasdaq amended its rules ahead of the listing to allow large IPOs to join the Nasdaq-100 after just 15 days of trading, provided the stock ranks in the top 40 holdings by market cap – a threshold SpaceX appears likely to clear based on its first-day market value. Once eligible, Nasdaq-100 index funds and ETFs tracking the index, including QQQ, may need to purchase a proportionate allocation of SPCX shares, which could create structural buying demand.

Nasdaq amended its rules to allow fast-track Nasdaq-100 entry after 15 trading days for large IPOs that meet market-cap requirements (Financial Times, 30 April 2026). FTSE Russell also amended its rules, enabling megacap companies to enter Russell indices after just five days of trading (WSJ, 27 May 2026). These changes may create significant buying demand from passive funds if SPCX is added to major indices (Business Insider, 24 May 2026).

Options market launch

SPCX options begin trading on 16 June 2026. Early options activity may increase volatility and hedging activity in the underlying stock (Reuters, 12 June 2026).

Greenshoe stabilisation

Underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, hold a 30-day option to purchase up to 83.33m additional shares at $135, worth up to $11.25bn (Reuters, 12 June 2026). This may be used as part of post-IPO stabilisation if the stock trades near or below the offer price (WSJ, 12 June 2026).

Starlink subscriber growth and profitability

Starlink is expected to be central to the SpaceX investment case. The satellite internet service passed 10 million subscribers in February 2026, after doubling its customer base in 2025 from 4.5 million to 9 million.

Potential price drivers include:

Subscriber growth in existing and new markets

Average revenue per user

Pricing changes and hardware costs

Enterprise, aviation and maritime adoption

Direct-to-cell service development

Network reliability and capacity

The scale of Starlink’s revenues, and the cost of maintaining and replacing its satellite constellation, may be important to how public markets value SpaceX.

Launch cadence, cost efficiency and reusability

SpaceX’s reusable rocket model has changed launch economics across the aerospace sector. A higher launch cadence can support revenue, but delays, failed launches or regulatory interruptions may affect sentiment.

Potential stock price influences include:

Annual launch volume

Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy reliability

Launch margins

New government or commercial contracts

Delays linked to safety, regulation or technical issues

A consistent launch schedule may affect how market participants assess SpaceX’s operating model, while disruption could increase short-term volatility.

Progress on Starship

Starship is SpaceX’s fully reusable heavy-lift rocket programme. It is linked to future satellite deployment, lunar missions and longer-term space transport plans.

Market participants may follow:

Orbital test progress

Regulatory approvals

In-space refuelling milestones

NASA and other government contract updates

Starship’s role in lowering satellite deployment costs

Starship could affect long-term growth expectations, but it also carries technical, financial and regulatory risk.

IPO valuation and capital raise

SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 a share, raising $75bn through the sale of 555.56m shares. The deal valued the company at about $1.77tn at the offer price, making it the largest IPO on record and placing SpaceX among the largest US-listed companies by market value at debut (Reuters, 12 June 2026). At the first-day close of $160.95, SpaceX's market capitalisation rose to approximately $2.1–$2.2tn (Financial Times, 13 June 2026).

Valuation may be influenced by:

Reported revenue and profit figures

Starlink’s share of total revenue

Future capital spending needs

Investor appetite for large technology listings

Governance disclosures in the public S-1

Index inclusion expectations after listing

Early trading liquidity and whether the stock holds above or below its $135 offer price

The scale of the valuation is also likely to remain under scrutiny. Morningstar values SpaceX at $780bn, citing a narrow moat in the company’s launch and satellite communications businesses, while noting a wide range of possible outcomes for the newer AI business (Morningstar, 5 June 2026). At the first-day close of $160.95, SpaceX traded at approximately 112x its 2025 revenue of $18.5bn – a premium that may reflect growth expectations, but also the wide divergence in analyst views on fair value. Morningstar reaffirmed its fair value estimate of $780bn following the debut.

Regulation and geopolitical factors

SpaceX operates across regulated industries, including telecommunications, aerospace, defence and satellite spectrum. That makes regulatory and geopolitical developments important to any public-market valuation.

Potential factors include:

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) spectrum decisions

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launch approvals

Defence contract scrutiny

Export controls

Orbital debris and environmental concerns

International competition in satellite communications and launch services

Any regulatory delay or change in government procurement priorities could affect market sentiment.

What would SpaceX share CFD trading involve?

SpaceX share CFDs are now available to trade on Capital.com under the ticker SPCX. CFDs let you trade price movements without owning the underlying shares. Trading SpaceX CFDs is different from investing in SpaceX shares. CFD traders do not own the underlying stock, receive shareholder voting rights or hold the asset in a share-dealing account. Instead, CFDs track price movements in the underlying market and are traded on margin.

If you trade SpaceX share CFDs, key points to consider may include:

Product availability SpaceX share CFDs are available on Capital.com. Availability may vary by jurisdiction, account type, market access and trading hours. No share ownership Trading SpaceX share CFDs would not give you voting rights, dividends or ownership of the underlying shares. IPO volatility SPCX hit an intraday high of $176.52 after opening at $150 on its first day of trading, illustrating the price discovery volatility that is typical in early IPO trading. Leverage and margin CFDs are traded on margin, which means both gains and losses can exceed the initial amount required to open a position. Risk-management tools Tools such as stop-losses and take-profits can help manage exposure, although not all stop-losses are guaranteed. Market information Official filings, IPO pricing, first-day liquidity, company disclosures and post-listing news may all influence price movements.

CFDs are leveraged products. Leverage can magnify both profits and losses, so it’s important to understand the risks before trading. This section is for information only and is not an invitation or recommendation to trade SpaceX, any IPO stock, or CFDs.

Learn more in our CFD trading guide.

Which space and aerospace share CFDs can I trade?

SpaceX began public trading on 12 June 2026, and SpaceX share CFDs are now available on Capital.com. Traders can also access several listed companies with exposure to aerospace, satellite technology, defence contracting or space-related activity via CFDs.

These companies differ from SpaceX in structure, business model and risk profile. Traders should review each company’s financials, sector exposure and market conditions before deciding whether any related product is appropriate for them. Contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

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