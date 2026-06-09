Tesla Stock Forecast | SpaceX Listing, Q1 Results

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is trading at $396.25 as of 11:13am UTC on 8 June 2026, within a session range of $388.91–$419.84. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around TSLA has been shaped by several developments. SpaceX is scheduled to begin public trading on Nasdaq on 12 June 2026 at a target IPO price of $135 per share, with analysts and investors debating whether the listing could divert capital away from Tesla or reinforce the so-called 'Musk halo effect' across both stocks (Fortune, 21 May 2026). Tesla's Q1 2026 results showed negative free cash flow as the company increased capital expenditure toward a guided $25 billion for the year, primarily for AI compute and robotaxi fleet infrastructure (TIKR, 25 April 2026). Reuters commentary has also noted that a potential SpaceX-Tesla merger, while speculative, continues to attract institutional attention given SpaceX's target valuation of approximately $1.75 trillion (Reuters, 4 June 2026).

Tesla: SpaceX IPO puts third-party TSLA targets in focus

As of 8 June 2026, third-party Tesla stock predictions span a wide range, reflecting disagreement over the pace and profitability of the company's transition from a pure electric vehicle manufacturer to an AI, autonomous driving and robotics platform.

JPMorgan (house upgrade)

J.P. Morgan upgraded TSLA from Underweight to Neutral, lifting its 12-month price target to $475 from $145, one of the largest single-target revisions issued for the stock. The bank reframed its valuation towards autonomous driving and humanoid robotics, projecting Tesla's revenue growth from approximately $95 billion in 2025 to $203 billion by 2030, with robotaxi and Optimus contributing incrementally over the period (Reuters, 6 June 2026).

TD Cowen (Buy reiteration)

TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating on TSLA, keeping its 12-month price target unchanged at $490. The reiteration followed Tesla's Q1 2026 earnings, with the firm maintaining its constructive view amid the company's robotaxi infrastructure build-out and the broader AI compute investment cycle (GuruFocus, 4 June 2026).

UBS (Neutral, target revision)

UBS raised its TSLA 12-month price target to $364 from $352, maintaining a Neutral rating. The bank cited a modest upward revision to long-term estimates, while flagging continued margin uncertainty and execution risk around Tesla's $25 billion 2026 capital expenditure programme as factors limiting further upside (MarketBeat, 14 May 2026).

MarketBeat (Wall Street consensus)

MarketBeat aggregated ratings from 44 analysts and reported a consensus average 12-month price target of $404.37, with a prevailing Hold rating. The target range runs from $25.28 at the low end to $600 at the high, with 22 Buy, 17 Hold and five Sell ratings, reflecting persistent divergence over the trajectory of Tesla's AI and autonomy monetisation (MarketBeat, 6 June 2026).

MarketScreener (multi-broker consensus)

MarketScreener compiled views from 47 analysts, arriving at a mean consensus rating of Outperform and an average 12-month price target of $419.94 against a last close of $391. The high target in the panel stands at $600, with the spread between the average target and last close indicating modest implied upside as of that date (MarketScreener, 30 May 2026).

Takeaway: consensus averages across third-party sources sit in the $404.37–$419.94 range. Individual firm targets span $364 (UBS, Neutral) to $490 (TD Cowen, Buy), while J.P. Morgan's 5 June upgrade to $475 represents the most significant single rating shift in the period.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Tesla earnings: latest results and upcoming date

Tesla reported its Q1 2026 results on 22 April 2026, posting non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.41 against a consensus estimate of $0.39, while quarterly revenue rose 15.8% year-on-year to $22.39 billion, coming in below analyst estimates of $22.96 billion (MarketBeat, 6 June 2026). Free cash flow for the quarter reached $1.44 billion, with gross margin expanding to 21.1%, though vehicle deliveries of approximately 358,000 units came in below expectations (Yahoo Finance, 22 April 2026). The quarter reflected the company's accelerating capital expenditure programme, directed primarily at AI compute infrastructure, Dojo supercomputer expansion and robotaxi fleet deployment, representing a deliberate shift in resource allocation toward longer-dated autonomous and robotics revenue streams (Tesla Investor Relations, 22 April 2026).

Tesla's Q2 2026 earnings are estimated for 22 July 2026 after market close, though the date remains unconfirmed by the company as of 8 June 2026 (Wall Street Horizon, 8 June 2026). Analysts polled by MarketWatch report an average 12-month price target of $403.89 across 53 covering analysts, with the Q2 print expected to draw attention to robotaxi unit economics, Optimus progress and any revision to full-year capital expenditure guidance (MarketWatch, 8 June 2026).

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The earnings date referenced above is indicative and subject to change; investors should verify directly via Tesla’s investor relations page at ir.tesla.com. This content does not constitute investment advice.

TSLA stock price: technical overview

The TSLA stock price trades at $396.25 as of 11:13am UTC on 8 June 2026, sitting below its short- and medium-term moving-average cluster. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages print at approximately $426 / $395 / $403 / $414. Price currently sits between the 50-day SMA near $395 and the 100-day SMA near $403, indicating a fragmented rather than aligned trend structure across the moving-average family.

Momentum is subdued. The 14-day RSI reads 40.36, within the lower-neutral band and below the 50 midpoint, consistent with soft near-term momentum without yet reaching oversold territory. The ADX at 17.54 indicates a weak directional trend, suggesting price is not in a strongly trending phase in either direction.

The classic pivot point sits at $422.66. A daily close back above that level would put the R1 resistance near $466.53 in view, with R2 at $497.26 as a secondary reference beyond that. On the downside, the S1 classic pivot at $391.93 represents the nearest support reference below current price, followed by the S2 area near $348.06 if the S1 level gives way (TradingView, 8 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Tesla share price history (2024–2026)

TSLA’s stock price closed at $174.07 on 10 June 2024, trading in the low-to-mid $170s as investor sentiment remained cautious amid concerns over slowing EV demand and margin pressure.

The stock began a sustained recovery through Q3 and Q4 2024, climbing from around $197 in late June to above $250 by late October, then surging following the US presidential election in November 2024. TSLA closed at $287.05 on 6 November, up roughly 13% in a single session, as markets responded to the result. That momentum carried TSLA to its all-time high of $498.88 intraday on 18 December 2024, before it closed at $474.23 that day.

The stock entered 2026 near $439.70 on 2 January 2026 and drifted lower through Q1, with a sharp drawdown in March that briefly took it into the low $340s before recovering into April. A particularly volatile period around early April 2026 saw the stock slide to a closing low of $341.25 on 8 April, before a steady recovery lifted TSLA back above $440 by mid-May 2026.

TSLA closed at $390.70 on 5 June 2026, down 6.45% on the day, and was trading at $396.35 on 8 June 2026, approximately 20.6% below its December 2024 all-time high.