BPER Banca Stock Forecast | Sondrio Merger, Q1 2026 Earnings

BPER Banca S.p.A. (BPE) is trading at €12.20 in early European trading as of 11:30am UTC on 8 June 2026, near the top of its intraday range of €11.61–€12.22, with the last price just below the session high. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around BPE remains supported by the completed absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which became legally effective on 20 April 2026 and formally created Italy's fourth-largest banking group (BPER Banca IR, 20 April 2026). A final cash dividend of €0.56 per share was paid on 20 May 2026, following shareholder approval at the April general meeting (BPER Banca IR, 23 April 2026). The broader Italian banking sector is also adjusting to a shifting rate backdrop, after the ECB held its deposit rate at 2% at its 30 April 2026 meeting and signalled a possible rate increase at the 11 June gathering amid above-target inflation (Reuters, 30 April 2026). Any change in rates could affect net interest margins across the sector (ECB, 30 April 2026). BPER's Q1 2026 earnings call, reported in early May, noted total revenues of approximately €1.80bn, down 5% year-on-year but only 1% lower on a like-for-like basis relative to the merged entity (Yahoo Finance, 7 May 2026).

Third-party BPER Banca outlook: Sondrio merger and Q1 beat

As of 8 June 2026, third-party BPER Banca stock predictions reflect views shaped by Q1 2026 earnings results, the completed Banca Popolare di Sondrio integration, and a Fitch credit rating upgrade. These forecasts represent third-party estimates and are not Capital.com projections.

Investing.com (multi-analyst consensus)

Investing.com aggregates a mean 12-month price target of €13.96 for BPE across 13 analysts, with a high estimate of €15 and a low of €12.50. It also records a consensus Buy rating, with eight analysts recommending Buy, five on Hold, and none recommending Sell. The platform notes the Buy consensus as the prevailing view after the bank expanded its Italian retail footprint through the April 2026 merger completion (Investing.com, 7 June 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener records a mean 12-month consensus price target of €13.68 for BPE across 12 covering analysts, with a high of €14.60 and a low of €11.79, and an average consensus rating of Buy. The range reflects differing views on post-merger revenue synergies and the path of net interest income while the ECB rate outlook remains uncertain (MarketScreener, 6 June 2026).

BPER Banca IR (official analyst coverage page)

BPER Banca's investor relations page lists a mean analyst price target of €13.65 across covering brokers, with a maximum target of €14.60 and a minimum of €11.79 as of early June 2026. The bank's IR page attributes the range to an active post-merger integration phase and ongoing guidance updates following Q1 2026 results (BPER Banca IR, 5 June 2026).

Stockopedia (consensus summary)

Stockopedia records an analyst consensus price target of €13.70 for BPE, drawing on the same group of Italian and European covering brokers. The platform flags Deutsche Bank's Hold at €13.40 and UBS's Neutral at €12.50 as the most recent broker revisions, noting that both followed Q1 2026 results that showed broad-based beats in Italian banking alongside a trading loss at BPER, which prompted more cautious reassessments (Stockopedia, 31 May 2026).

Yahoo Finance (aggregated targets)

Yahoo Finance aggregates a mean 12-month price target of €13.96 for BPE, with a high estimate of €15 and a low of €12.50, based on 13 contributing analysts. The figures align closely with other consensus platforms and reflect post-Q1 revisions, with management's full-year 2026 guidance for flat-to-low-single-digit net interest income growth and mid-single-digit commission income growth cited as key inputs for broker models (Yahoo Finance, 7 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, mean 12-month price targets for BPE sit in a narrow €13.65–€13.96 range, with a high of €15 and a lower estimate of €11.79. Buy or equivalent remains the dominant consensus rating, though recent Hold moves from UBS at €12.50 and Deutsche Bank at €13.40 show a more cautious view at the lower end of the range.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BPER Banca (BPE) earnings: latest results and next release

BPER Banca reported its Q1 2026 results on 6 May 2026, with the next scheduled earnings event confirmed for 5 August 2026 (BPER Banca IR, 28 January 2026).

BPE’s Q1 2026 results

BPER Banca posted adjusted net profit of €549m for the three months to 31 March 2026, ahead of a Reuters-compiled analyst consensus of approximately €510m, while stated net profit came in at €518.50m (Global Banking & Finance Review, 7 May 2026). Total revenues reached €1,774.10m, up 24.2% year-on-year as the Banca Popolare di Sondrio merger contributed a full quarter for the first time, although revenues fell 5.1% on a comparable basis, weighed by lower trading income (BPER Banca IR, 7 May 2026).

Net interest income held broadly flat on a like-for-like basis at €1,087.50m, up 0.3% year-on-year, while net commission income rose 25.8% year-on-year to €680.90m, with fees from asset management and insurance products cited as the main driver of the increase. The cost of risk stood at 27 basis points, while the CET1 capital ratio remained comfortably above regulatory thresholds, with organic capital generation of €537m in the quarter (BPER Banca IR, 7 May 2026).

For the full year 2026, management guided for NII to be flat to up in the low single digits and commission income to grow in the mid-single digits, with operating costs expected to fall relative to the prior year as merger integration efficiencies take effect (Investing.com, 7 May 2026).

Next earnings date

BPER Banca's board of directors is scheduled to meet on 5 August 2026 to approve the consolidated half-year report as at 30 June 2026, which will constitute the H1 2026 earnings release, as confirmed in the bank's official 2026 financial calendar (BPER Banca IR, 28 January 2026). MarketScreener also schedules a Q3 2026 earnings release for 4 November 2026 (MarketScreener, 6 June 2026).

BPE stock price: technical overview

The BPE stock price trades at €12.20 as of 11:30am UTC on 8 June 2026, near the top of its intraday range of €11.61–€12.22. Price sits above the short-term moving average cluster, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stacked at approximately €11.80 / €11.97 / €11.84 / €10.98. The 30-day SMA at €12.05 and the Ichimoku base line at €12.29 provide nearby reference levels around the shorter averages. The 20-over-50 alignment in the SMA family remains intact, pointing to constructive near-term positioning, while the Hull moving average (9) at €11.80 runs in line with the broader MA band .

The 14-day RSI reads 56.30, placing momentum in the upper-neutral range. The average directional index (14) at 17.70 sits below the 25 threshold, suggesting trend strength remains modest rather than established.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €12.77 is the nearest reference above the last price. A daily close through that level would put the R2 level at €13.93 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €12.07 provides initial support, with the 50-day SMA shelf near €11.97 as the next meaningful reference. A move below that level could bring the S1 classic pivot at €10.91 into consideration (TradingView, 8 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BPER Banca share price history (2024–2026)

BPE’s stock price opened June 2024 trading around €4.86 and spent much of that summer in a relatively tight range between €4.50 and €5.55. A sharp pullback in early August 2024, coinciding with a broad global equity sell-off triggered by US recession fears and an unwinding of yen carry trades, briefly dragged the stock to a session low of €4.52 on 5 August 2024.

The stock recovered through the autumn, climbing steadily to close at €6.14 on 30 December 2024 as Italian bank earnings held up and the ECB continued its rate-cutting cycle. Momentum carried into early 2026, with the stock pushing above €12 in January 2026 after BPER completed its merger with Banca Popolare di Sondrio, creating Italy’s fourth-largest banking group.

BPE reached a session high of €13.24 on 6 May 2026 following the Q1 2026 earnings release, before retreating as UBS and Deutsche Bank both trimmed their ratings in mid-May. The stock has since stabilised, closing at €12.17 on 8 June 2026 – approximately 3.1% up year to date and roughly 98% higher than its June 2024 levels.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.