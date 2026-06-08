BPER Banca Stock Forecast | Sondrio Merger, Q1 2026 Earnings

BPER Banca stock forecast: Sondrio merger, Q1 2026 earningsBPER Banca completed its absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio in April 2026, creating Italy’s fourth-largest banking group. Explore third-party BPE price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BPER Banca S.p.A. (BPE) is trading at €12.20 in early European trading as of 11:30am UTC on 8 June 2026, near the top of its intraday range of €11.61–€12.22, with the last price just below the session high. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around BPE remains supported by the completed absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which became legally effective on 20 April 2026 and formally created Italy's fourth-largest banking group (BPER Banca IR, 20 April 2026). A final cash dividend of €0.56 per share was paid on 20 May 2026, following shareholder approval at the April general meeting (BPER Banca IR, 23 April 2026). The broader Italian banking sector is also adjusting to a shifting rate backdrop, after the ECB held its deposit rate at 2% at its 30 April 2026 meeting and signalled a possible rate increase at the 11 June gathering amid above-target inflation (Reuters, 30 April 2026). Any change in rates could affect net interest margins across the sector (ECB, 30 April 2026). BPER's Q1 2026 earnings call, reported in early May, noted total revenues of approximately €1.80bn, down 5% year-on-year but only 1% lower on a like-for-like basis relative to the merged entity (Yahoo Finance, 7 May 2026).
Third-party BPER Banca outlook: Sondrio merger and Q1 beat
As of 8 June 2026, third-party BPER Banca stock predictions reflect views shaped by Q1 2026 earnings results, the completed Banca Popolare di Sondrio integration, and a Fitch credit rating upgrade. These forecasts represent third-party estimates and are not Capital.com projections.
Investing.com (multi-analyst consensus)
Investing.com aggregates a mean 12-month price target of €13.96 for BPE across 13 analysts, with a high estimate of €15 and a low of €12.50. It also records a consensus Buy rating, with eight analysts recommending Buy, five on Hold, and none recommending Sell. The platform notes the Buy consensus as the prevailing view after the bank expanded its Italian retail footprint through the April 2026 merger completion (Investing.com, 7 June 2026).
MarketScreener (broker consensus)
MarketScreener records a mean 12-month consensus price target of €13.68 for BPE across 12 covering analysts, with a high of €14.60 and a low of €11.79, and an average consensus rating of Buy. The range reflects differing views on post-merger revenue synergies and the path of net interest income while the ECB rate outlook remains uncertain (MarketScreener, 6 June 2026).
BPER Banca IR (official analyst coverage page)
BPER Banca's investor relations page lists a mean analyst price target of €13.65 across covering brokers, with a maximum target of €14.60 and a minimum of €11.79 as of early June 2026. The bank's IR page attributes the range to an active post-merger integration phase and ongoing guidance updates following Q1 2026 results (BPER Banca IR, 5 June 2026).
Stockopedia (consensus summary)
Stockopedia records an analyst consensus price target of €13.70 for BPE, drawing on the same group of Italian and European covering brokers. The platform flags Deutsche Bank's Hold at €13.40 and UBS's Neutral at €12.50 as the most recent broker revisions, noting that both followed Q1 2026 results that showed broad-based beats in Italian banking alongside a trading loss at BPER, which prompted more cautious reassessments (Stockopedia, 31 May 2026).
Yahoo Finance (aggregated targets)
Yahoo Finance aggregates a mean 12-month price target of €13.96 for BPE, with a high estimate of €15 and a low of €12.50, based on 13 contributing analysts. The figures align closely with other consensus platforms and reflect post-Q1 revisions, with management's full-year 2026 guidance for flat-to-low-single-digit net interest income growth and mid-single-digit commission income growth cited as key inputs for broker models (Yahoo Finance, 7 June 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BPER Banca (BPE) earnings: latest results and next release
BPER Banca reported its Q1 2026 results on 6 May 2026, with the next scheduled earnings event confirmed for 5 August 2026 (BPER Banca IR, 28 January 2026).
BPE’s Q1 2026 results
BPER Banca posted adjusted net profit of €549m for the three months to 31 March 2026, ahead of a Reuters-compiled analyst consensus of approximately €510m, while stated net profit came in at €518.50m (Global Banking & Finance Review, 7 May 2026). Total revenues reached €1,774.10m, up 24.2% year-on-year as the Banca Popolare di Sondrio merger contributed a full quarter for the first time, although revenues fell 5.1% on a comparable basis, weighed by lower trading income (BPER Banca IR, 7 May 2026).
Net interest income held broadly flat on a like-for-like basis at €1,087.50m, up 0.3% year-on-year, while net commission income rose 25.8% year-on-year to €680.90m, with fees from asset management and insurance products cited as the main driver of the increase. The cost of risk stood at 27 basis points, while the CET1 capital ratio remained comfortably above regulatory thresholds, with organic capital generation of €537m in the quarter (BPER Banca IR, 7 May 2026).
For the full year 2026, management guided for NII to be flat to up in the low single digits and commission income to grow in the mid-single digits, with operating costs expected to fall relative to the prior year as merger integration efficiencies take effect (Investing.com, 7 May 2026).
Next earnings date
BPER Banca's board of directors is scheduled to meet on 5 August 2026 to approve the consolidated half-year report as at 30 June 2026, which will constitute the H1 2026 earnings release, as confirmed in the bank's official 2026 financial calendar (BPER Banca IR, 28 January 2026). MarketScreener also schedules a Q3 2026 earnings release for 4 November 2026 (MarketScreener, 6 June 2026).
BPE stock price: technical overview
The BPE stock price trades at €12.20 as of 11:30am UTC on 8 June 2026, near the top of its intraday range of €11.61–€12.22. Price sits above the short-term moving average cluster, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stacked at approximately €11.80 / €11.97 / €11.84 / €10.98. The 30-day SMA at €12.05 and the Ichimoku base line at €12.29 provide nearby reference levels around the shorter averages. The 20-over-50 alignment in the SMA family remains intact, pointing to constructive near-term positioning, while the Hull moving average (9) at €11.80 runs in line with the broader MA band .
The 14-day RSI reads 56.30, placing momentum in the upper-neutral range. The average directional index (14) at 17.70 sits below the 25 threshold, suggesting trend strength remains modest rather than established.
On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €12.77 is the nearest reference above the last price. A daily close through that level would put the R2 level at €13.93 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €12.07 provides initial support, with the 50-day SMA shelf near €11.97 as the next meaningful reference. A move below that level could bring the S1 classic pivot at €10.91 into consideration (TradingView, 8 June 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
BPER Banca share price history (2024–2026)
BPE’s stock price opened June 2024 trading around €4.86 and spent much of that summer in a relatively tight range between €4.50 and €5.55. A sharp pullback in early August 2024, coinciding with a broad global equity sell-off triggered by US recession fears and an unwinding of yen carry trades, briefly dragged the stock to a session low of €4.52 on 5 August 2024.
The stock recovered through the autumn, climbing steadily to close at €6.14 on 30 December 2024 as Italian bank earnings held up and the ECB continued its rate-cutting cycle. Momentum carried into early 2026, with the stock pushing above €12 in January 2026 after BPER completed its merger with Banca Popolare di Sondrio, creating Italy’s fourth-largest banking group.
BPE reached a session high of €13.24 on 6 May 2026 following the Q1 2026 earnings release, before retreating as UBS and Deutsche Bank both trimmed their ratings in mid-May. The stock has since stabilised, closing at €12.17 on 8 June 2026 – approximately 3.1% up year to date and roughly 98% higher than its June 2024 levels.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
BPER Banca (BPE): Capital.com analyst view
BPE’s share price has roughly doubled over the two years to June 2026, supported by a sustained earnings upgrade cycle, the completion of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio merger in April 2026, and a Fitch long-term deposit rating upgrade to A- in May 2026. The enlarged group’s Q1 2026 net profit of €549m beat consensus by approximately 7.6%, while management’s full-year guidance for flat-to-low-single-digit net interest income growth and mid-single-digit fee income growth points to a degree of earnings visibility that has supported the broadly constructive analyst consensus.
At the same time, UBS and Deutsche Bank both trimmed their ratings to Neutral and Hold respectively in May 2026, citing limited upside after a prolonged re-rating. The ECB’s signal of a possible rate increase at its June meeting could support net interest income, though the ECB’s May 2026 Financial Stability Review cautions that higher rates can also compress asset values and weigh on loan demand.
Integration execution remains a central variable. Fitch has previously noted that the BPER–Sondrio merger could involve a lengthy integration process despite a clear strategic rationale, with residual costs expected to carry into 2026. The €500m AT1 bond placed at a record-low reset spread in May 2026 demonstrates improving market confidence in the bank’s capital structure, although the additional tier-1 instrument also introduces ongoing coupon obligations that investors in the broader capital stack will weigh against earnings stability.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for BPER Banca CFDs
As of 8 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in BPER Banca CFDs stands at 93.8% long versus 6.3% short, placing it firmly in heavy-buy territory, with buyers ahead by 87.5 percentage points. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of writing and can change.
Summary – BPER Banca 2026
- BPE trades at €12.20 as of 11:30am UTC on 8 June 2026, roughly double its June 2024 levels near €4.86.
- The April 2026 absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio created Italy’s fourth-largest banking group, with merger synergies and integration costs both key variables for the outlook.
- Q1 2026 net profit of €549m beat consensus by approximately 7.6%. Management guided for flat-to-low-single-digit net interest income growth and mid-single-digit fee income growth in 2026.
- The ECB’s signalled possible rate move at its June 2026 meeting adds uncertainty to net interest income projections. Higher rates may support bank income, but they can also weigh on asset values and loan demand.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most BPER Banca stock?
BPER Banca’s shareholder base includes institutional investors, banking foundations and free-float investors, with ownership levels subject to change over time. For the most accurate and current breakdown, investors should check BPER Banca’s official investor relations materials and regulatory filings. Ownership concentration can matter because large shareholders may influence governance, strategic decisions and market perception, but it should be considered alongside earnings, capital strength, integration progress and wider banking-sector conditions.
What is the five-year BPER Banca share price forecast?
Five-year BPE stock forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they depend on earnings growth, interest-rate trends, credit quality, integration of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, and wider Italian banking-sector conditions. The article focuses on third-party 12-month analyst targets, which cluster around €13.65–€13.96, rather than longer-term projections. Longer-range forecasts can change materially as new results, macroeconomic data and regulatory developments emerge, so they shouldn’t be treated as reliable predictions.
Is BPER Banca a good stock to buy?
Whether BPER Banca is a good stock to buy depends on individual objectives, risk tolerance and portfolio context. The article notes supportive factors, including Q1 2026 earnings, merger-driven scale and broadly constructive analyst consensus. It also highlights risks, including integration execution, possible pressure from changing rates, and recent more cautious broker views from UBS and Deutsche Bank. These points are for information only and don’t constitute a recommendation to buy or sell.
Could BPER Banca stock go up or down?
Yes. BPER Banca stock could move higher or lower depending on company-specific and macroeconomic factors. Potential supports include earnings delivery, fee income growth, merger synergies and improved market confidence in the enlarged group. Potential headwinds include integration costs, weaker loan demand, pressure on asset values, trading-income volatility, or a less supportive rate environment. Technical levels may also influence short-term price action, but they don’t provide certainty about future performance.
Should I invest in BPER Banca stock?
The decision to invest in BPER Banca stock should be based on independent research and, where appropriate, professional advice. The article outlines relevant factors such as recent earnings, analyst targets, client sentiment, technical indicators and merger-related developments. However, these inputs don’t determine whether the stock suits a particular investor. Share prices can fall as well as rise, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Can I trade BPER Banca CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade BPER Banca CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.