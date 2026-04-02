Explore third-party DEZ price targets and technical analysis.

DEUTZ AG (DEZ) is trading at €8.969 as of 3:12pm UTC on 1 April 2026 on Capital.com's price feed, within an intraday range of €8.301–€8.994. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action has been shaped by DEUTZ's full-year 2025 results, published on 26 March 2026, in which the company reported revenue of €2.044 billion (+12.7% year on year) and an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.5%, alongside 2026 guidance of €2.3–€2.5 billion in revenue and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5–8% (DEUTZ, 26 March 2026). The broader context includes the DAX rising to 23,128 points on 1 April 2026, a gain of 1.98% from the prior session (Trading Economics, 1 April 2026), while ECB rate expectations remain in focus after a German CPI rebound in late March 2026 prompted markets to price in fewer aggressive rate cuts, adding pressure to borrowing costs for German industrial names (Federal Statistical Office of Germany, 30 March 2026).

DEUTZ's ongoing 'Future Fit' cost-reduction programme, which targets structural savings of more than €50 million against 2024 levels by the end of 2026, with more than €25 million already reflected in its income statement, has continued to feature in management commentary as a key driver of margin improvement (DEUTZ, 226 March 2026).

DEUTZ stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 1 April 2026, third-party DEUTZ stock predictions have been refreshed following the company's full-year 2025 results on 26 March 2026. All targets below are 12-month price objectives on the Xetra-listed share and reflect assumptions around DEUTZ's ongoing margin recovery, the Future Fit cost programme, and the trajectory of order intake.

DZ Bank (post-results Buy, raised fair value)

DZ Bank raises its DEZ stock forecast €9.30 to €9.90, while maintaining a Buy rating. Analyst Thorsten Reigber notes that the 2026 outlook remains cautious and dependent on a continued recovery in the engine business, citing structural improvements from the Future Fit cost-cutting programme as an expected contributor (MarketScreener, 30 March 2026).

MarketScreener (five-broker consensus overview)

MarketScreener records an average analyst consensus target price of €11.50 for DEUTZ, with individual estimates ranging from a low of €103:12 to a high of €12.90. The platform aggregates five covering brokers and carries a mean consensus rating of Buy, amid the post-results reset of targets following the full-year 2025 earnings release (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

Warburg Research (Buy maintained, target reiterated post-results)

Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating on DEUTZ with a price target of €12.90, following the release of full-year 2025 results. Analyst Stefan Augustin describes the company's outlook as constructive, noting that the fourth quarter fell slightly short of expectations due to the Solutions division, while noting that key fundamental drivers remain intact (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

StocksGuide (eight-analyst aggregated target)

StocksGuide aggregates price targets from eight analysts covering DEUTZ and reports an average target of €11.12, with the high end of individual estimates at €12.60. The platform notes that 10 of 11 covering analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Hold, with no sell recommendations, amid expectations of continued earnings progression in 2026 (StocksGuide, 29 March 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, DEUTZ stock predictions converge in the €9.90–€12.90 range, with the multi-broker average near €11.50. Common threads include confidence in the Future Fit cost programme, early-cycle order recovery, and DEUTZ's addition to the MDAX in late March 2026, offset by residual caution around the pace of the core engine business recovery.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DEZ stock price: Technical overview

The DEZ stock price trades at €8.969 as of 3:12pm UTC on 1 April 2026, sitting below a dense moving-average overhang that TradingView's indicator suite rates as a broad sell signal across all longer-dated averages. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs descend from roughly €9.5/€10.6/€9.6/€9.1, with the current price beneath all four levels, indicating that the medium-term trend remains under pressure. The Hull moving average (9) at €8.438 and the 10-day SMA at €8.756 are the only moving-average readings generating a buy signal, reflecting short-term price stabilisation near session lows.

The 14-day RSI registers 39.991, in the lower-neutral zone, without yet reaching oversold territory. The ADX (14) at 36.978 indicates that an established trend is in place, consistent with the directional pressure implied by the broader moving-average structure. The MACD (12, 26) level at −0.649 adds to the cautious signal picture from oscillators, per TradingView data.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point at €9.675 represents the initial reference overhead; a daily close back above that level could bring R1 at €11.225 into view. To the downside, S1 at €6.890 is the next classic support reference should the current range fail to hold, per TradingView's pivot calculations (TradingView, 1 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

DEUTZ share price history (2024–2026)

DEZ’s stock price traded around €7.20–€7.60 in late March 2025 before selling off sharply in early April, hitting a two-year low of €5.881 on 9 April 2025 amid broad market turbulence. The stock then spent much of May through July 2025 consolidating in the €6.80–€7.90 range, with a brief dip towards €6.836 in mid-June before buyers returned.

From August 2025, DEUTZ began a sustained recovery, climbing from the low €7s back above €93:12 by October and holding that level through the end of the year. The stock closed 2025 at €8.479 and moved into 2026 with fresh momentum, rallying from €8.654 on 2 January to a two-year high of €12.503 on 27 February 2026, driven in part by the company's MDAX inclusion and improving earnings expectations.

That peak proved short-lived. DEZ pulled back sharply through March 2026, losing around 28% from its February high by the end of the month. DEZ closed at €8.994 on 1 April 2026, which is approximately 3.9% up year to date and 30.9% up year on year.