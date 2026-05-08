BYD Company Stock Forecast | Q1 Profit Drop

BYD Company Limited (1211) is trading at $99.30 HKD, within an intraday range of $98.25–$100.85 HKD as of 9:50am UTC on 6 May 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment has been shaped by a mixed set of April sales figures. BYD reported 321,123 NEV units sold, up 6.96% month-on-month but down approximately 15.5% year-on-year, marking the eighth consecutive month of annual decline (CNEV Post, 1 May 2026). Overseas shipments, however, hit a record high of approximately 135,000 units in April, up around 70% year-on-year (Electric Cars Report, 2 May 2026). A 55.4% drop in first-quarter 2026 profit to 4.09bn RMB, reported in late April, continues to weigh on valuation (Reuters, 28 April 2026), while higher Hang Seng Index futures in early May provided some macro support for Hong Kong-listed equities.

BYD Company stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 6 May 2026, third-party BYD Company stock predictions span $86.99 HKD to $147 HKD. The range reflects diverging views on domestic profit recovery, overseas expansion momentum, and the depth of the Q1 2026 earnings shortfall.

Goldman Sachs (post-Q1 results Buy, TP $134 HKD)

Goldman Sachs set a 12-month target of $134 HKD on BYD (1211) with a Buy rating, after Q1 2026 operating profit came in well above its forecast. The broker views Q1 2026 as the trough for sales and net profit, expecting gradual improvement through Q2–Q4 2026, with demand for flash-charging-equipped models supporting that recovery (AAStocks, 28 April 2026).

BNP Paribas (Underperform rating, TP $87 HKD)

BNP Paribas carries an Underperform rating on BYD (1211) with a 12-month target of $87 HKD, the most cautious among post-results broker assessments. The bank flags downgrade pressure on earnings forecasts, citing the steeper-than-expected year-on-year decline in Q1 net profit and uncertainty over the pace of domestic margin recovery (Futunn, 29 April 2026).

Nomura (Buy rating, TP $127 HKD)

Nomura reiterates a Buy rating on BYD (1211) with a 12-month target of $127 HKD following Q1 2026 results, nudging the figure up from its earlier $123 HKD estimate. The broker expects overseas expansion to remain a sustainable growth catalyst, with international deliveries forecast to account for a rising share of automotive revenue through the remainder of 2026 (AAStocks, 28 April 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus aggregation, average TP $124 HKD)

Simply Wall St aggregates forecasts from 25 analysts covering BYD (1211) following Q1 2026 results, reporting an unchanged average 12-month target of $124 HKD, with the high estimate at $147 HKD and the low at $86.99 HKD. The consensus price target held steady despite downward revisions to 2026 revenue and earnings per share estimates, as analysts projected the shortfall would not materially alter BYD's longer-term valuation (Simply Wall St, 2 May 2026).

Citigroup (Buy rating, TP $142 HKD)

Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on BYD (1211) and names it a top pick alongside Geely Auto, citing rapid growth in new energy vehicle sales penetration as a structural tailwind for China's leading auto names. After Q1 results, Citi set a 12-month target of $142 HKD, with the broker anticipating that Q2 2026 core net profit could reach an upper limit of approximately 11.30bn RMB, contingent on sustained overseas volume and stabilisation of domestic pricing (AAStocks, 28 April 2026).

Across these BYD stock predictions, 12-month targets range from $86.99 HKD to $147 HKD. More constructive views centre on overseas delivery growth, expected domestic earnings recovery from Q2 2026, and gross profit margins holding up better than previously forecast.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

1211 stock price: Technical overview

The 1211 stock price trades at $99.30 HKD as of 9:50am UTC on 6 May 2026, broadly in line with the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) at $99.64 HKD. It remains below a dense moving-average shelf across the 20/50/200-day SMAs at approximately $106 / $103 / $104 HKD. The full suite of moving averages from the 10-day through to the 200-day carries a sell signal on TradingView, reflecting the pullback from earlier 2026 highs. The Hull moving average (9) at $100.61 HKD also points lower.

Momentum indicators remain subdued. The 14-day relative strength index sits at 42.13, a lower-neutral reading that does not indicate oversold extremes but points to limited near-term buying pressure, according to TradingView data. The average directional index at 15.76 suggests the prevailing downtrend lacks strong directional conviction at this stage.

To the upside, the classic R1 pivot at $110.78 HKD is the first reference above current levels. A daily close above that level would put the R2 area near $119.07 HKD into view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at $105.12 HKD now acts as overhead resistance, while S1 at $96.83 HKD is the nearest meaningful support reference should the 100-day SMA near $99.64 HKD give way. S2 at $91.17 HKD is the next level beyond that (TradingView, 6 May 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BYD Company share price history (2024–2026)

1211’s stock price traded in the $220–$250 HKD range through mid-2024, a relatively contained period as global EV competition intensified and China's domestic price war deepened. The stock then recovered from late September 2024, climbing from around $240 HKD toward $320 HKD by early October 2024, as Beijing's broad stimulus announcements lifted Hong Kong-listed Chinese equities.

That momentum extended into early 2025, with 1211 pushing above $465 HKD in late May 2025, the peak of the dataset. The move coincided with BYD's record overseas delivery numbers and broader interest in Chinese technology and manufacturing names. A sharp reversal followed: the stock fell to around $310–$335 HKD during the April 2025 tariff shock, when the Trump administration escalated trade measures against China, before partially stabilising.

By late 2025, 1211 had retreated further into the $92–$100 HKD range, weighed by a deteriorating domestic profit outlook and ongoing margin pressure from EV price competition. The stock has largely held that compressed range into 2026, closing at $99.30 HKD on 6 May 2026, approximately 74.7% below its May 2025 peak and broadly flat year to date from the 31 December 2025 close of $95.25 HKD.