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Trade DEUTZ AG - DEZ CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:25:52
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.035
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeGermany
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close9.525
Open9.495
1-Year Change61.64%
Day's Range9.435 - 9.71

Trade DEUTZ AG - DEZ CFD

Deutz AG (ETR: DEZ) is a German manufacturer of diesel and gas engines for industrial, agricultural, and construction machinery. With a global footprint and strong aftermarket business, Deutz is transitioning toward hybrid and electric powertrains through its Green Strategy 2030. The company’s innovation in low-emission and zero-emission systems supports regulatory-driven demand. Deutz offers investors cyclical exposure to industrial recovery and long-term optionality in off-highway electrification.

Latest shares articles

Deutz company logo displayed on a dark background
DEUTZ stock forecast: FY2025 results and 2026 guidance
DEUTZ is a Germany-based engine manufacturer whose recent share-price moves have followed its full-year 2025 results, 2026 guidance and updates on the ‘Future Fit’ cost-reduction programme. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
14:00, 2 April 2026
DEUTZ logo with a stylized triangular emblem displayed on a dark background
DEUTZ stock forecast: MDAX entry, FY 2025 results
DEUTZ is a German engine manufacturer due to join Germany’s MDAX on 23 March 2026, with markets also focused on its full-year 2025 annual report scheduled for 26 March 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DEZ price targets and technical analysis.
11:11, 19 March 2026
DEUTZ stock forecast
DEUTZ stock forecast: TYTAN partnership and BlackRock stake
Deutz AG is a German engine manufacturer listed in Frankfurt, recently announcing a partnership with TYTAN Technologies and confirming BlackRock’s 3% voting-rights threshold disclosure. Explore third-party DEZ price targets and technical analysis.
14:46, 27 February 2026
DEUTZ stock forecast
DEUTZ stock forecast: Third-party price targets
DEUTZ AG is a Germany-based manufacturer of drive systems listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, supplying engines and related technologies to the construction, agricultural and industrial sectors worldwide. Explore third-party DEZ price targets and technical analysis.
12:06, 17 February 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
13:54 (UTC), 30 March 2026
Quirin Privatbank raises Deutz target price to EUR 12, reiterates Buy

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