DEUTZ AG (DEZ) is trading at €9.75 in early European trading on 16 June 2026, within an intraday range of €9.59–€9.91 as of 8:11am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Key drivers include DEUTZ's Q1 2026 results, released on 7 May 2026, which showed new orders up 41.2% year-on-year to €771.0m and consolidated revenue rising 8.4% to €530.0m, with adjusted EBIT improving 45.7% to €37.3m (DEUTZ AG, 7 May 2026). The company also completed its acquisition of Brazilian generator manufacturer Maxi Trust Power Ltda., a deal expected to add approximately €40m in additional revenue to the DEUTZ Energy division (DEUTZ AG, 2 June 2026). DEUTZ also made its debut at EUROSATORY 2026 in Paris (15–19 June 2026), presenting its security and defence engine portfolio as European rearmament spending continues to rise (Power Progress, 10 June 2026).

Third-party DEZ outlook: Q1 momentum and energy expansion

As of 16 June 2026, third-party DEUTZ stock predictions show a covering group that has revised estimates higher following strong Q1 2026 results and the company's portfolio expansion. The targets below are drawn from individual broker actions and consensus aggregators, each dated within the specified window.

Warburg Research (buy reiteration, target lift)

Warburg Research analyst Stefan Augustin raised his price target on DEUTZ to €13.20 from €12.90, while maintaining a Buy rating. The firm cited the Maxi Trust Power acquisition and the expanding DEUTZ Energy segment as incremental growth catalysts. Augustin noted that the €13.20 target implied approximately 40% upside from the then-prevailing share price of around €9.23, amid a broader technical pullback that the analyst described as disconnected from the company's operating fundamentals (ad-hoc-news.de, 10 June 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus aggregation)

Simply Wall St reports that analysts raised their aggregate price target on DEUTZ by €1.10 to €14, reflecting updated assumptions on fair value, discount rate, revenue growth, profit margins and future earnings multiples. The platform notes that the revision followed a series of upward estimate changes tied to the Q1 2026 results and corporate portfolio expansion (Simply Wall St, 10 June 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus snapshot)

MarketScreener's consensus tracker shows an average analyst price target of €12.90 for DEUTZ as of mid-June 2026, with the overall broker view aligned at Buy. The platform aggregates targets from the covering group, including Berenberg and Warburg Research, reflecting the post-Q1 revision cycle that lifted the average from €11.50 at the start of the second quarter (MarketScreener, 16 June 2026).

Google Finance (three-analyst aggregation)

Google Finance aggregates 12-month price targets from three analysts covering DEZ as of mid-June 2026, placing the average target at €13.10 and the high estimate at €13.20. The €13–€13.20 range reflects the post-earnings revision cluster, with the then-current share price of €9.89 implying approximately 32% upside to the mean target (Google Finance, 16 June 2026).

DEUTZ IR (official analyst assessments page)

DEUTZ AG's investor relations page lists the covering broker assessments – the most recent entries on the page as of 16 June 2026. Berenberg held a Buy rating and a €13 target, while DZ Bank held a Buy rating and an €11.60 target, both issued after the Q1 2026 results conference call. The page frames the live single-broker range at €11.60–€13 (DEUTZ AG Investor Relations, 16 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, individual broker targets for DEUTZ range from €11.60 to €13.20, while consensus aggregators sit at €12.90–€14. Buy ratings appear across the named brokers, with energy segment expansion and Q1 2026 earnings momentum cited as common drivers.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DEUTZ earnings: latest results and next report date

DEUTZ AG released its Q1 2026 quarterly statement on 7 May 2026, reporting strong first-quarter figures across its key metrics. New orders rose 41.2% year-on-year to €771.0m, consolidated revenue advanced 8.4% to €530.0m, and adjusted EBIT increased 45.7% to €37.3m, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin to 7.0% from 5.2% in Q1 2025 (DEUTZ AG, 7 May 2026).

Net income moved from a loss of €10.0m in Q1 2025 to a profit of €21.8m, with earnings per share before exceptional items doubling to €0.18 from €0.09. CEO Dr Sebastian Schulte and CFO Oliver Neu presented the results in a conference call the same day, noting that the company's Future Fit cost programme exceeded its original €50m savings target by approximately 10% (Yahoo Finance, 7 May 2026).

DEUTZ maintained its full-year 2026 guidance, continuing to anticipate consolidated revenue of €2.3bn–€2.5bn and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5%–8.0% (EQS News, 7 May 2026). The next scheduled earnings event is the H1 2026 interim report, due on 6 August 2026, followed by the quarterly statement for the first to third quarter on 5 November 2026 (DEUTZ AG financial calendar, 16 June 2026).

DEZ stock price: technical overview

The DEZ stock price is trading at €9.75 as of 8:11am UTC on 16 June 2026, within an intraday range of €9.59–€9.91. The price sits marginally above the 20-day SMA at approximately €9.75, but below the 30-, 50- and 100-day SMAs at around €9.97, €9.94 and €10.27. According to TradingView data, that configuration leaves the short-term trend picture mixed.

The 14-day relative strength index reads 49.98, placing momentum in neutral territory. The average directional index (14) stands at 14.47, below the 15 threshold, indicating a weak or non-trending environment at this stage, per TradingView’s oscillator summary.

On the upside, the classic pivot point sits at €10.49. A daily close above that level could bring R1 resistance at €11.58 back into focus, with R2 near €12.69 as the next reference on the classic pivot framework.

To the downside, the 200-day SMA at approximately €9.57 and the Hull moving average (9) at around €9.40 are the nearest longer-term levels below the current price. S1 on the classic pivot model sits at approximately €9.38. A move below €9.57 could put the S1 zone in focus, while the S2 classic pivot at €8.29 would mark a deeper reference level, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 16 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

DEUTZ share price history (2024–2026)

DEZ’s stock price began this two-year window in the upper €7s in late March 2025, before reversing sharply during a broad market sell-off linked to the announcement of sweeping US tariffs in early April 2025. DEZ reached a two-year low of €5.77 on 7 April 2025, as global industrial stocks came under pressure.

A steady recovery followed through the summer and autumn of 2025. The stock climbed back above €9 by early August, before pulling back to around €7.53 later that month amid renewed global risk-off sentiment. A more durable recovery took hold from late 2025 into early 2026, carrying DEZ to a two-year high close of €12.50 on 27 February 2026. That move was supported by Germany’s announced defence and infrastructure spending surge, alongside a broader repricing of European industrial stocks.

The peak proved short-lived. DEZ retreated through March and early April 2026, touching €8.47 on 31 March, before stabilising and rebounding after strong Q1 2026 earnings released on 7 May 2026. The stock rose to €11.18 that day, before a second leg of selling followed through early June.

DEZ is trading at €9.75 as of 16 June 2026, approximately 12.7% up year to date and 37.8% up year on year.