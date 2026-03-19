DEUTZ stock forecast: MDAX entry, FY 2025 resultsDEUTZ is a German engine manufacturer due to join Germany’s MDAX on 23 March 2026, with markets also focused on its full-year 2025 annual report scheduled for 26 March 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DEZ price targets and technical analysis.
DEUTZ AG (DEZ) is trading at €9.72 on Capital.com's platform as of 1.43pm UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of €9.425–€9.905. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Sentiment around DEUTZ has been shaped by several near-term catalysts. The company's confirmed entry into Germany's MDAX index, effective 23 March 2026, is expected to generate passive fund buying pressure (STOXX, 4 March 2026), while investors are also positioning ahead of the full-year 2025 annual report due on 26 March 2026 (Investegate, 1 March 2026). For the first nine months of 2025, DEUTZ reported revenue growth of 14.9% and new orders up 11.8% to €1,504.5m under its 'Future Fit' restructuring programme (Finanzwire, 6 November 2025). The broader backdrop includes the outperformance of German small- and mid-cap indices relative to the DAX in 2026, which Bloomberg noted in January as a sign of renewed optimism around Germany's industrial recovery (Bloomberg, 17 January 2026)..
DEUTZ stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 18 March 2026, third-party DEUTZ stock predictions reflect a buy-skewed consensus among covering brokers as of mid-March 2026, shaped by the company's ongoing Dual+ restructuring, an anticipated recovery in order intake, and the broader re-rating of European capital goods stocks.
Warburg Research (raised target, Buy)
Warburg Research raises its 12-month price target for DEUTZ from €11.50 to €12.90, maintaining a Buy rating. Analyst Stefan Augustin cites early signs of a recovery in order intake from a low base and attributes the higher target primarily to expanded sector-wide valuation multiples, following a management event with CEO Sebastian Schulte (MarketScreener, 3 March 2026).
Simply Wall St (five-analyst consensus snapshot)
Simply Wall St reports a five-analyst consensus 12-month average price target of €11.50, with a high estimate of €12.90 and a low of €10. The dispersion across estimates stands at 10.94%, with all five covering analysts submitting estimates used in the consensus model (Simply Wall St, 10 March 2026).
Investing.com (five-analyst consensus)
Investing.com aggregates five analyst submissions and reports an average 12-month DEZ stock forecast of €11.50, with a high estimate of €12.90 and a low of €10, alongside a consensus Buy rating. The platform notes that the range reflects differing assumptions around revenue recovery, margin delivery under the Dual+ strategy, and the trajectory of European industrial demand (Investing.com, 18 March 2026).
TipRanks (multi-analyst consensus)
TipRanks reports an average 12-month consensus price target of €10.60 for DEUTZ, with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The platform notes five contributing analysts, with the consensus reflecting expectations for earnings and revenue growth amid the company's restructuring execution (TipRanks, 18 March 2026).
MarketScreener (broker consensus overview)
MarketScreener tracks the evolving broker consensus for DEUTZ and reflects an average target price in the €11.22–€11.50 range, with the most recent revision being Warburg Research's raise to €12.90 as the high-end anchor. Coverage from Berenberg, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Warburg Research underpins the buy-weighted consensus stance (MarketScreener, 18 March 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
DEZ stock price: Technical overview
The DEZ stock price trades at €9.72 as of 1.43pm UTC on 18 March 2026, sitting below a dense moving-average shelf that spans the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately €11.07, €10.95, €9.60 and €9.01. Price holds above the 100-day SMA near €9.60 and the 200-day SMA near €9.01, which are the two levels offering structural support from below, while the 10-day to 50-day SMAs all stack above the current price and register sell signals, reflecting a stock trading under pressure from its shorter-term averages.
The 14-day RSI reads 36.5, placing momentum in lower-neutral territory, which suggests neither oversold conditions nor a convincing recovery. The ADX at 26.5 indicates that an established trend is in force, consistent with the sustained downward pressure visible in the MA stack.
On the topside, the classic pivot at €11.87 is the first meaningful reference to reclaim; a daily close back through that level would put R1 at €13.13 in view. Beyond R1, the R2 area near €13.77 becomes the next reference only on a sustained break higher.
On pullbacks, initial support rests at the classic pivot support level S1 near €11.23, though price is already trading beneath it, leaving the 100-day SMA shelf at €9.60 as the more immediate downside reference. Losing that shelf on a closing basis would risk a move towards the 200-day SMA near €9.01 and the S2 zone at €9.97 (TradingView, 18 March 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
DEUTZ share price history (2024–2026)
DEZ’s stock price opened 2025 around €7.33 before tumbling sharply through the spring sell-off, touching a dataset low of €5.77 on 7 April 2025 amid broader European market weakness and global trade tariff concerns. The stock spent most of the following months grinding steadily higher, closing out July around €7.32–€7.77 and finding a firmer footing through August, when it recovered back towards the €9 area by mid-month after dipping to €7.45 on 1 August.
A more sustained rally took hold from September 2025 onwards, with DEZ climbing from around €8.87 in early September to touch €9.92 on 8 September before settling into a consolidation band through October and November around €8.60–€9. Momentum accelerated into the new year: the stock ended 2025 at €8.48 on 30 December, then surged through January and February 2026, reaching its dataset high of €12.50 on 27 February 2026, a rise of roughly 67.9% from the August 2025 low.
DEZ closed at €9.72 on 18 March 2026, which is approximately 12.3% up year to date and approximately 32.7% up from the late-March 2025 reference close of €7.33.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
DEUTZ (DEZ): Capital.com analyst view
DEUTZ AG's share price has shown notable momentum over the past year, climbing from multi-month lows around €5.77 in early April 2025 to a dataset high of €12.50 in late February 2026, a move underpinned by the company's ongoing Dual+ restructuring programme, improving new order trends, and renewed investor appetite for European mid-cap industrial stocks. The confirmed MDAX index inclusion, effective 23 March 2026, adds a structural demand element, as passive funds are required to add the stock to their portfolios. That said, the recent pullback from the February peak to the current €9.72 level illustrates how quickly sentiment can shift, particularly given that order intake recovery remains, by management's own description, from a low base, and that broader European industrial demand is still subject to macroeconomic uncertainty.
The investment case carries balance on both sides. A continued recovery in global construction and agricultural equipment markets could provide further revenue support, while any deterioration in those end markets, renewed trade headwinds, or execution risk around the Dual+ margin targets could weigh on the stock. Analyst price targets range widely, from €7.60 to €12.90, reflecting that divergence of opinion.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for DEUTZ CFDs
As of 18 March 2026, Capital.com client positioning in DEUTZ CFDs sits at 94.7% buyers and 5.3% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 89.4 percentage points and placing sentiment firmly in heavily long-biased territory. This degree of skew is among the more extreme readings possible, with sellers representing a very small minority of open positions. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change rapidly.
Summary – DEUTZ 2026
- As of 1.43pm UTC on 18 March 2026, DEUTZ (DEZ) was trading at €9.72, down sharply from its February 2026 dataset high of €12.50 and above its April 2025 low of €5.77.
- Technical indicators are bearish in the short term: price sits below all SMAs from the 10-day to the 50-day, with the 14-day RSI at 36.5 and ADX at 26.5 confirming an established downtrend.
- Key drivers include DEUTZ's Dual+ restructuring programme, an anticipated recovery in new order intake, MDAX index inclusion effective 23 March 2026, and broader European industrial sector sentiment.
- Recent news focuses on the upcoming full-year 2025 annual report due on 26 March 2026 and early order-intake recovery signals noted by management, both of which carry potential upside and execution risk.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most DEUTZ stock?
What is the 5 year DEUTZ share price forecast?
Is DEUTZ a good stock to buy?
Could DEUTZ stock go up or down?
DEUTZ stock could move in either direction, depending on how company-specific and market-wide factors develop. On the upside, investors may focus on order recovery, restructuring progress and index inclusion. On the downside, weaker industrial demand, trade-related pressure or disappointing results could weigh on sentiment. Technical levels may also shape short-term moves, especially when price trades near support or resistance. Because several drivers are active at once, future price action remains uncertain rather than one-directional.
Should I invest in DEUTZ stock?
Can I trade DEUTZ CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade DEUTZ CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.