DEUTZ AG (DEZ) is trading at €9.72 on Capital.com's platform as of 1.43pm UTC on 18 March 2026, within an intraday range of €9.425–€9.905. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around DEUTZ has been shaped by several near-term catalysts. The company's confirmed entry into Germany's MDAX index, effective 23 March 2026, is expected to generate passive fund buying pressure (STOXX, 4 March 2026), while investors are also positioning ahead of the full-year 2025 annual report due on 26 March 2026 (Investegate, 1 March 2026). For the first nine months of 2025, DEUTZ reported revenue growth of 14.9% and new orders up 11.8% to €1,504.5m under its 'Future Fit' restructuring programme (Finanzwire, 6 November 2025). The broader backdrop includes the outperformance of German small- and mid-cap indices relative to the DAX in 2026, which Bloomberg noted in January as a sign of renewed optimism around Germany's industrial recovery (Bloomberg, 17 January 2026)..

DEUTZ stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 18 March 2026, third-party DEUTZ stock predictions reflect a buy-skewed consensus among covering brokers as of mid-March 2026, shaped by the company's ongoing Dual+ restructuring, an anticipated recovery in order intake, and the broader re-rating of European capital goods stocks.

Warburg Research (raised target, Buy)

Warburg Research raises its 12-month price target for DEUTZ from €11.50 to €12.90, maintaining a Buy rating. Analyst Stefan Augustin cites early signs of a recovery in order intake from a low base and attributes the higher target primarily to expanded sector-wide valuation multiples, following a management event with CEO Sebastian Schulte (MarketScreener, 3 March 2026).

Simply Wall St (five-analyst consensus snapshot)

Simply Wall St reports a five-analyst consensus 12-month average price target of €11.50, with a high estimate of €12.90 and a low of €10. The dispersion across estimates stands at 10.94%, with all five covering analysts submitting estimates used in the consensus model (Simply Wall St, 10 March 2026).

Investing.com (five-analyst consensus)

Investing.com aggregates five analyst submissions and reports an average 12-month DEZ stock forecast of €11.50, with a high estimate of €12.90 and a low of €10, alongside a consensus Buy rating. The platform notes that the range reflects differing assumptions around revenue recovery, margin delivery under the Dual+ strategy, and the trajectory of European industrial demand (Investing.com, 18 March 2026).

TipRanks (multi-analyst consensus)

TipRanks reports an average 12-month consensus price target of €10.60 for DEUTZ, with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The platform notes five contributing analysts, with the consensus reflecting expectations for earnings and revenue growth amid the company's restructuring execution (TipRanks, 18 March 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus overview)

MarketScreener tracks the evolving broker consensus for DEUTZ and reflects an average target price in the €11.22–€11.50 range, with the most recent revision being Warburg Research's raise to €12.90 as the high-end anchor. Coverage from Berenberg, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, and Warburg Research underpins the buy-weighted consensus stance (MarketScreener, 18 March 2026).

Across these sources, DEUTZ stock predictions range from €10 to €12.90, with a consensus average of approximately €11.50. The common thread is confidence in the Dual+ restructuring programme and anticipated order-intake normalisation, while dispersion in targets reflects differing views on the pace of margin recovery.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DEZ stock price: Technical overview

The DEZ stock price trades at €9.72 as of 1.43pm UTC on 18 March 2026, sitting below a dense moving-average shelf that spans the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately €11.07, €10.95, €9.60 and €9.01. Price holds above the 100-day SMA near €9.60 and the 200-day SMA near €9.01, which are the two levels offering structural support from below, while the 10-day to 50-day SMAs all stack above the current price and register sell signals, reflecting a stock trading under pressure from its shorter-term averages.

The 14-day RSI reads 36.5, placing momentum in lower-neutral territory, which suggests neither oversold conditions nor a convincing recovery. The ADX at 26.5 indicates that an established trend is in force, consistent with the sustained downward pressure visible in the MA stack.

On the topside, the classic pivot at €11.87 is the first meaningful reference to reclaim; a daily close back through that level would put R1 at €13.13 in view. Beyond R1, the R2 area near €13.77 becomes the next reference only on a sustained break higher.

On pullbacks, initial support rests at the classic pivot support level S1 near €11.23, though price is already trading beneath it, leaving the 100-day SMA shelf at €9.60 as the more immediate downside reference. Losing that shelf on a closing basis would risk a move towards the 200-day SMA near €9.01 and the S2 zone at €9.97 (TradingView, 18 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

DEUTZ share price history (2024–2026)

DEZ’s stock price opened 2025 around €7.33 before tumbling sharply through the spring sell-off, touching a dataset low of €5.77 on 7 April 2025 amid broader European market weakness and global trade tariff concerns. The stock spent most of the following months grinding steadily higher, closing out July around €7.32–€7.77 and finding a firmer footing through August, when it recovered back towards the €9 area by mid-month after dipping to €7.45 on 1 August.

A more sustained rally took hold from September 2025 onwards, with DEZ climbing from around €8.87 in early September to touch €9.92 on 8 September before settling into a consolidation band through October and November around €8.60–€9. Momentum accelerated into the new year: the stock ended 2025 at €8.48 on 30 December, then surged through January and February 2026, reaching its dataset high of €12.50 on 27 February 2026, a rise of roughly 67.9% from the August 2025 low.

DEZ closed at €9.72 on 18 March 2026, which is approximately 12.3% up year to date and approximately 32.7% up from the late-March 2025 reference close of €7.33.