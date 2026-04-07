BNP Paribas SA (BNP) was trading at €83.03 at 4:40pm UTC on 2 April 2026, within an intraday range of €81.58–€85.25 on Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment toward BNP weighed on the shares across the period, as broad European banking stocks faced pressure amid renewed US trade policy uncertainty. European bank indices extended losses during tariff-driven equity sell-offs in late March (Wall Street Journal, 31 March 2026). The ECB held its deposit facility rate unchanged at 2.00% at its 19 March 2026 meeting, keeping the policy backdrop steady while markets awaited the next decision on 30 April 2026 (Robinhood, 30 April 2026). Domestically, BNP reported record fourth-quarter net income of €2.97 billion for full-year 2025, beating analyst expectations of €2.86 billion, while the group confirmed its 2026 trajectory and raised its 2028 financial targets in February 2026 (Reuters, 5 February 2026).

BNP Paribas stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 2 April 2026, third-party BNP Paribas stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive consensus, shaped by the bank's stronger-than-expected 2025 full-year earnings, its revised 2028 financial targets, and a mixed macro backdrop for European financials. The following briefs summarise third-party views published between 20 March and 2 April 2026, or the most recently confirmed consensus data available as of that date.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (rating upgrade)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BNP Paribas from hold to moderate buy, marking a reversal of an earlier cautious stance on the stock. The move came amid improving earnings visibility and BNP's confirmation of its 2026 cost-reduction trajectory after the bank's Q4 2025 beat (MarketBeat, 5 April 2026).

Morgan Stanley (house view, asset management day)

Morgan Stanley rates BNP Paribas equal-weight with a price target of €104, noting that the bank's newly published asset management unit targets fell 'rather neutral relative to where consensus sits'. The analyst flagged that BNP reiterated its group-level return on tangible equity target of 13% by 2028, which Morgan Stanley described as supportive of the broader financial trajectory (Investing.com, 17 March 2026).

Zacks Research (rating revision)

Zacks Research cut BNP Paribas from strong-buy to hold, citing a moderation in the positive trend of earnings estimate revisions that had previously supported the more bullish stance. The downgrade reflects a pause in upward earnings momentum rather than a deterioration in fundamentals, with full-year EPS consensus held at €5.02 (Zacks, 6 March 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus price target)

MarketScreener compiles a 19-analyst consensus, with an average 12-month BNP stock forecast of €101.35, a high estimate of €110, and a low of €87; the mean rating stands at outperform. The spread between the floor and ceiling targets of €23 reflects diverging views on the pace of BNP's ROTE recovery and the weight of macro headwinds on French retail banking revenues (MarketScreener, 30 March 2026).

Investing.com (consensus overview)

Investing.com aggregates 19 analyst price targets and reports an average 12-month target of €101.35, with 14 buy recommendations; the high estimate stands at €110 and the low at €87. Analysts cite BNP's low price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 8x forecast FY27 earnings and robust capital return capacity as the principal drivers of the constructive consensus (Investing.com, 2 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, BNP Paribas stock predictions cluster near €101–€104, implying double-digit upside relative to the early April share price of €83.03, with the primary variance across sources tied to differing views on the ROTE trajectory, asset management growth, and the pace of European macroeconomic normalisation.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BNP stock price: Technical overview

On the daily chart for 2 April 2026, the BNP Paribas stock price was trading at €83.03, sitting below a dense moving-average shelf where the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs converge near €84/€89/€84/€80, respectively. The 10-day SMA at €82.58 registers a buy signal, while the broader cluster from the 20-day through 100-day SMAs all read sell, reflecting a stock trading beneath multiple layers of overhead resistance, according to TradingView data as of 2 April 2026. The Hull moving average (9) at €82.78 aligns with a buy signal, while the ichimoku base line at €88.09 sits materially above the price.

Momentum was mixed to neutral: the 14-day RSI stood at 43.75, a neutral reading consistent with neither oversold conditions nor recovering pressure. The average directional index at 30.06 indicates an established trend is in force, per TradingView oscillator data.

On the classic pivot framework, the pivot point at €84.43 represents the immediate overhead reference; a daily close above that level would put R1 near €90.02 in view. On the downside, S1 at €75.39 is the next classical reference below the current price, with the 200-day SMA near €79.90 acting as the nearest long-term MA shelf ahead of it, as reported by TradingView (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BNP Paribas share price history (2024–2026)

BNP Paribas’s stock price opened April 2024 near €66.63 and spent most of that year grinding higher, before closing 2024 at €59.43 – a more modest year-end level that reflected some late-year softness as European banking sentiment cooled into year-end.

2025 told a more dramatic story. The stock recovered strongly through the first half, climbing into the mid-€80s by August before pulling back. A sharp sell-off followed in early April 2025 when global tariff concerns rattled markets; BNP hit a dataset low of €63.88 on 9 April 2025. From there, it recovered steadily, closing 2025 at €80.95 – a gain of approximately 36.2% across the full calendar year.

2026 opened quietly near €82.03. BNP then rallied sharply through February, touching a two-year dataset high of €95.61 on 27 February 2026, before reversing course. The stock shed roughly 13% from that peak over the following five weeks, closing at €83.03 on 2 April 2026 – up approximately 1.2% year to date and 6.8% year on year.