Trade BNP Paribas - BNP CFD

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based international banking institution. The Company organizes its businesses into two main fields of activity: Retail Banking & Services (RBS) and Corporate Institutional Banking (CIB). RBS covers Domestic Markets and International Financial Services. Domestic Markets include retail banking networks in France, Italy, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as certain specialized retail banking divisions. International Financial Services is composed of all the retail banking businesses out of the Eurozone, split between Europe Mediterranean and BancWest in the United States, as well as personal finance, insurance, wealth and asset management activities. CIB provides corporate banking, global markets (fixed income, currency and commodities, as well as equity and prime services), and securities services to management companies, financial institutions and other corporations. BNP Paribas SA is the parent company of the BNP Paribas Group.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, BNP Paribas SA interest income decreased 5% to EUR29.52B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 17% to EUR16.27B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 33% to EUR8.33B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Interest on finance lease increase of 9% to EUR1.63B, Repurchase Agreements.

Equity composition

03/2006, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held @ EUR 65.4 (Factor: 1.007825). 05/2009, Stock Dividend, 0.028596 old share for every 1 share held. 09/2009, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held @ EUR 40 (Factor: 1.02892).