HomeMarketsSharesBNP Paribas

Trade BNP Paribas - BNP CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:28:15
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.22
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close89.22
Open89.51
1-Year Change40.52%
Day's Range89.23 - 90.9

Trade BNP Paribas - BNP CFD

About BNP Paribas SA

BNP Paribas SA is a France-based international banking institution. The Company organizes its businesses into two main fields of activity: Retail Banking & Services (RBS) and Corporate Institutional Banking (CIB). RBS covers Domestic Markets and International Financial Services. Domestic Markets include retail banking networks in France, Italy, Belgium, and Luxembourg, as well as certain specialized retail banking divisions. International Financial Services is composed of all the retail banking businesses out of the Eurozone, split between Europe Mediterranean and BancWest in the United States, as well as personal finance, insurance, wealth and asset management activities. CIB provides corporate banking, global markets (fixed income, currency and commodities, as well as equity and prime services), and securities services to management companies, financial institutions and other corporations. BNP Paribas SA is the parent company of the BNP Paribas Group.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, BNP Paribas SA interest income decreased 5% to EUR29.52B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 17% to EUR16.27B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 33% to EUR8.33B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Interest on finance lease increase of 9% to EUR1.63B, Repurchase Agreements.

Equity composition

03/2006, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held @ EUR 65.4 (Factor: 1.007825). 05/2009, Stock Dividend, 0.028596 old share for every 1 share held. 09/2009, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held @ EUR 40 (Factor: 1.02892).

Latest shares articles

BNP Paribas logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building under a clear blue sky
BNP Paribas stock forecast: Record earnings
BNP Paribas is a French banking group that reported record 2025 earnings and raised its 2028 targets, while its shares remained under pressure amid wider weakness in European banking stocks. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BNP price targets.
14:15, 7 April 2026
3D rendering of CAC 40
CAC 40 forecast: Is the French index poised to outperform its peers?
The CAC 40 index is made up of the 40 largest companies on the Euronext Paris exchange
13:40, 9 December 2022
Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP logo on a corporate flag, representing the global enterprise software company
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Related News
ACCESS NewswireEurope
3 hours ago
Pomerantz LLP Informs Investors of Securities Class Action Filing Against NEW YORK CITY, NY – HTGC
ACCESS NewswireEurope
10 hours ago
Pomerantz LLP Highlights Legal Filing Against NEW YORK CITY, NY – HTGC
ACCESS NewswireEurope
14 hours ago
HTGC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces that Hercules Capital, Inc. Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!
ACCESS NewswireEurope
22:00 (UTC), 11 April 2026
Pomerantz LLP Informs Investors of Securities Class Action Against NEW YORK CITY, NY – HTGC
ACCESS NewswireEurope
15:00 (UTC), 11 April 2026
Pomerantz LLP Highlights Class Action Filing Against NEW YORK CITY, NY – HTGC
ACCESS NewswireEurope
22:00 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Pomerantz LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Filing Against NEW YORK CITY, NY – HTGC
GlobeNewswireEurope
20:17 (UTC), 10 April 2026
INVESTOR NOTICE: Hercules Capital (HTGC) Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action– Hagens Berman
Reuters NewsEurope
13:02 (UTC), 10 April 2026
LME fines BNP Paribas 120,000 pounds for rule violations
ACCESS NewswireEurope
11:00 (UTC), 10 April 2026
HTGC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces that Hercules Capital, Inc. Stockholders with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!
ACCESS NewswireEurope
11:00 (UTC), 10 April 2026
Pomerantz LLP Highlights Class Action Against NEW YORK CITY, NY – HTGC

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading