Solana (SOL/USD) is trading at $82.36 on the Capital.com feed at 2:46pm UTC on 13 April 2026, within a session range of $81.41–$85.52. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment remains subdued across the broader crypto complex, with Bitcoin trading near $71,000 and the macro backdrop shaped by a record-low University of Michigan consumer sentiment reading and uncertainty around US–Iran talks, which weighed on risk assets on 13 April (KuCoin, 13 April 2026). On-chain pressure from the 1 April 2026 Drift Protocol exploit, in which approximately $285 million was drained from Solana's largest DeFi protocol, continues to weigh on ecosystem confidence after Solana's total value locked contracted from roughly $9 billion to approximately $5.5–$6 billion (Chainalysis, 9 April 2026).

Solana price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 13 April 2026, third-party SOL price predictions reflect a wide range of near-term and full-year estimates, shaped by persistent ETF outflow pressure, the fallout from the April 2026 Drift Protocol exploit, and a broadly bearish technical setup across multiple timeframes.

BeInCrypto (April 2026 scenario range)

BeInCrypto sets a bull-case ceiling for April 2026 at $100 and a bear-case floor at $67.44, with the Supertrend support at $79.67 identified as the key level on a daily close basis. The publication notes that US spot SOL ETFs recorded $6.17 million in net outflows on 30 March 2026, pulling total net assets to $801.91 million from a 17 March peak of $936.95 million, which added near-term headwinds to demand (BeInCrypto, 30 March 2026).

Yahoo Finance (April 2026 outlook)

Yahoo Finance contributor analysis flags $95 as the pivotal resistance level for April, noting that a sustained break above that threshold would be required to shift short-term momentum, while a failure to hold the $80 zone could lead to a retest of the $67–$70 range last seen in early February 2026. The piece cites broader risk-off sentiment driven by US tariff uncertainty as the primary macro headwind weighing on altcoin demand (Yahoo Finance, 31 March 2026).

Changelly (April 2026 monthly model)

Changelly places SOL's April 2026 trading band between $81.55 and $106.32, with a monthly average near $93.94, derived from moving-average signals across the four-hour, daily, and weekly timeframes. The model flags that the 200-day SMA has been in decline since 3 March 2026 and that the 50-day SMA sits above the spot price across all three chart timeframes, reflecting subdued near-term trend momentum (Changelly, 11 April 2026).

Coinpedia (full-year 2026 range)

Coinpedia places SOL's 2026 trading range between $75 and $200, noting that a sustained bullish reversal requires the price to first clear $97 before retesting $116, with the $180–$200 zone aligning with the upper border of the multi-month falling wedge pattern on the weekly chart. The publication also notes that US spot SOL ETFs held approximately $805.84 million in combined net assets by the end of Q1 2026, representing around 1.69% of Solana's total market capitalisation, with inflow momentum stalling in March and reversing in the final week of the quarter (Coinpedia, 11 April 2026).

CoinCodex (algorithmic year-end 2026 target)

CoinCodex models a year-end 2026 SOL price of $130.87, within a full-year channel of $82.29–$145.01 and an annualised average of $126.49, with a one-month projection of $107.16 by 12 May 2026. The model notes that 25 of 30 technical indicators currently signal bearish conditions, that the 14-day RSI sits at 51.71 in neutral territory, and that the 200-day SMA at $125.59 remains materially above current spot, with the 50-day SMA at $86.58 representing the first meaningful overhead reference (CoinCodex, 12 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, SOL price predictions converge on near-term support in the $80–$82 range, with resistance identified at $95–$97, a monthly average scenario near $93–$94, and year-end algorithmic targets clustering around $130–$145. The common threads across sources are ETF outflow pressure, the Drift Protocol exploit overhang, and a bearish technical structure across multiple moving-average timeframes.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SOL price: Technical overview

The SOL/USD price is trading at $82.36 as of 2:46pm UTC on 13 April 2026, with the price sitting below its entire moving-average stack according to TradingView data. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs are aligned at approximately $83 / $85 / $99 / $130, all registering sell signals, with the Hull moving average (9) at $83.42 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at $83.05 adding to the overhead cluster just above current spot.

Momentum indicators present a mixed but predominantly cautious picture. The 14-day relative strength index sits at 46.81, in neutral territory, while the average directional index at 12.60 indicates a weak, low-conviction trend environment, falling below the 15 threshold that typically characterises a trending market.

Using classic pivot levels, the pivot point at $86.61 represents the nearest overhead reference. A daily close above that level would put R1 at $94.21 in view, with R2 at $105.31 as the next reference beyond. On the downside, S1 at $75.51 is the next notable level below the session low, with S2 at $67.91 representing a deeper reference if near-term support gives way (TradingView, 13 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Solana price history (2024–2026)

SOL/USD’s price opened April 2024 trading near $152, having climbed sharply during a broader crypto rally in early 2024. The token held within the $130–$165 range through Q2 before slipping back toward $110–$130 over the summer.

A sustained rally through the autumn lifted SOL above $200 by late October 2024, with the token peaking intraday at $265.76 on 22 November 2024 as post-US-election risk appetite swept across crypto markets. SOL closed 2024 at $189.39, up roughly 24% from its April 2024 level.

The rally extended into early 2025, with SOL touching a two-year intraday high of $295.91 on 19 January 2025 amid speculation around potential US spot crypto ETF approvals. That momentum faded sharply: by March 2025, the token had retreated into the $120–$140 range, and it closed the year at $124.77.

In 2026, the token came under further pressure. SOL dropped to a two-year intraday low of $67.64 on 6 February 2026 before partially recovering; the Drift Protocol exploit in early April added ecosystem headwinds. SOL closed at $82.80 on 13 April 2026, approximately 33.6% down year to date and 35.6% below its level on the same date in 2025.