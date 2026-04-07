Ethereum (ETH/USD) is trading at $2,030.94 as of 12:57pm UTC on 2 April 2026, according to Capital.com's quote feed, after an intraday session that ranged between $2,030.94 and $2,156.72. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around ETH has been weighed down by several converging factors. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded their fifth consecutive month of net outflows in March, with total redemptions exceeding $2.4 billion since the funds' inception period began reversing (Yahoo Finance, 1 April 2026). U.S. trade policy uncertainty has also pressured broader crypto markets. The Trump administration's 10% global surcharge under Section 122 of the Trade Act, in place since late February (White & Case, 2 March 2026), has sustained a risk-off backdrop across digital assets. Additionally, macro attention is focused on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due on 2 April 2026 and upcoming Federal Reserve rate-guidance signals, both of which analysts note could influence near-term sentiment across risk assets, including cryptocurrencies (DL News, 1 April 2026).

Ethereum price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 2 April 2026, third-party ETH price predictions reflect a broadly cautious near-term outlook, with recovery scenarios contingent on macro conditions and demand returning at key support levels. The following targets summarise estimates from distinct sources within that window.

CoinCodex (short-term technical model)

CoinCodex projects ETH reaching $2,278.54 by 4 April 2026, representing a 10.92% gain from the 30 March 2026 reference price of $2,069.81. The model notes that 82% of tracked indicators signal a bearish reading as of that date, with the Fear & Greed Index registering 8 (extreme fear), while key support levels are identified at $1,947.05, $1,910.66 and $1,877.38 (CoinCodex, 30 March 2026).

Coinpedia (Q2 2026 recovery scenario)

Coinpedia places a Q2 2026 recovery target at $2,878, citing accumulation at the $1,700–$1,900 support band and growing whale transaction counts above $1 million as signals of institutional positioning near $2,000. A subsequent retest of $4,076 is flagged as a secondary scenario later in 2026, contingent on demand exceeding the current threshold for a confirmed directional move (Coinpedia, 28 March 2026).

Changelly (April 2026 model range)

Changelly's model estimates an April 2026 trading range of $2,050.07–$2,464.99, with a monthly average of $2,257.53. The service notes that the 200-day moving average support has been rising since 28 March 2026 on the four-hour chart, while it also flags a bearish 50-day moving average on the daily timeframe as a counterweight, amid an overall extreme fear sentiment reading of 11 (Changelly, 31 March 2026).

Standard Chartered (institutional year-end target)

Standard Chartered maintains a year-end 2026 ETH price target of $4,000, revised down from its prior $7,500 estimate, with the bank citing weak spot ETF inflow data and sustained macro uncertainty as the primary reasons for the reduction. The bank also flags a potential near-term trough near $1,400 before any recovery towards that level, tying the pace of any rebound to Federal Reserve rate-cut timing, which it did not anticipate before June 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 3 March 2026).

Takeaway: third-party ETH predictions converge on a near-term ETH range of roughly $2,050–$2,400, with recovery scenarios spanning $2,878 (Coinpedia, Q2) to $4,000 (Standard Chartered, year-end). Across these sources, the main variables are ETF flow recovery, Federal Reserve policy direction, and demand confirmation at the $1,700–$1,900 support band.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ETH price: Technical overview

The ETH/USD price trades at $2,030.94 as of 12:57pm UTC on 2 April 2026, per Capital.com's quote feed, with the session ranging between $2,030.94 and $2,156.72. The daily moving-average picture is uniformly bearish: TradingView's oscillator summary shows all 12 tracked moving averages on a sell signal, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs positioned at $2,119 / $2,044 / $2,440 / $3,030, with each sitting above the current price and acting as a descending shelf of resistance.

The 50-day SMA at $2,044 is the nearest overhead reference in the short-term cluster. Price is currently trading fractionally below it, and a sustained daily close above that level would put the 20-day SMA at $2,119 back in view. Beyond there, the classic R1 pivot at $2,357 represents the first meaningful resistance reference, with R2 at $2,611 a secondary level if momentum were to shift materially.

On momentum, TradingView places the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) at 46.2, a neutral reading that offers no clear directional conviction. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) reads 13.8, below the 15 threshold, indicating a weak and non-trending price environment at present.

To the downside, the classic pivot point at $2,132 sits just above the last price and now represents near-term overhead rather than support. The S1 level at $1,879 is the first classical support reference below the current price, with S2 at $1,654 as a secondary marker (TradingView, 2 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ethereum price history (2024–2026)

Ethereum launched via a crowdsale in mid-2014, and its mainnet went live in July 2015. ETH reached an all-time high of $4,878.26 in November 2021 before a prolonged bear market took hold through 2022–2023.

Opening April 2024 around $3,282, ETH/USD climbed steadily through spring and briefly touched $3,729.64 on 8 April 2024 before pulling back. The token traded in a broad $2,870–$3,900 range for most of Q2 and Q3 2024, dipping sharply to $2,116 on 5 August 2024 amid a wider crypto sell-off, then recovering to close the year at $3,331.81 on 31 December 2024.

In 2025, ETH started on firmer ground, closing at $3,353.92 on 1 January 2025 and pushing as high as $3,659.31 on 10 November before macro headwinds and sector rotation weighed on prices through year-end. The token ended 2025 near $2,967.68 on 31 December, down roughly 11% year on year.

The decline accelerated into 2026. ETH opened the year at $3,001.03 on 1 January 2026, briefly recovered above $3,368 in mid-January, then sold off sharply through February and March, touching an intraday low of $1,389.79 on 9 March 2026 before the more recent period. ETH closed at $2,033.04 on 2 April 2026, down approximately 32.2% year to date and approximately 38.9% year on year.